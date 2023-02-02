SheBelieves Cup 2023 rosters: USWNT, Brazil, Canada & Japan squads in full

After 11 months out injured, the legendary Marta could make her long-awaited return to action during the SheBelieves Cup. The iconic Brazilian is in Pia Sundhage’s Squad for the tournament having recovered from an ACL tear suffered last March.

Arsenal forward Gio Queiroz, ranked 10th in GOAL’s 2022 NXGN list, is missing but another Brazilian from that list is included – 19-year-old defender Tarciane.

The teenager is one of five players in the Squad still in single figures for senior caps, while Marta is one of four with over 100 to their name.

Player to watch: Nycole Raysla

Benfica star Nycole Raysla is one of those just beginning their international career, with only three appearances so far, but she does already have her first senior international goal – netted against Argentina in September.

The forward has been one of her club’s brightest talents since joining back in 2019, helping to make the Portuguese side not only a dominant force domestically, but a team that can cause problems in Europe, too.

Nycole already has six Women’s Champions League goals to her name at the age of 22, one of those coming against German giants Bayern Munich in this season’s competition. She’s a seriously talented young player with a big future, while also having the ability to make an impact at the highest level right away.