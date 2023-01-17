Shea’s Performing Arts Center announces 2023 spring & summer Camps

Tue, Jan 17th 2023 01:05 pm

Shea’s Performing Arts Center has announced its 2023 spring and summer camps.

A press release stated, “Students of all ages will have the opportunity to train in acting, dance, singing and writing.” Camps include “Sing Your Story,” “Stories of Motion,” Shea’s summer musical theater intensive, “The Actor’s Edge” summer theater intensive, and “Comedy Connections.”

“It brings us great Joy to work with young minds to develop and nourish their skills in acting, dancing, writing, and singing,” shared Victoria Pérez, interim director of arts engagement and education at Shea’s Performing Arts Center. “It’s a gift to be a part of the next generation of storytellers.”

Registration is now open. Learn more about the Camps below.

•“Sing Your Story”: Students will choose a song that highlights their unique vocal talents and develop a story around that song, while also designing a Cabaret moment that they will perform for an invited audience of family and friends.

For ages 10-17

Monday, April 3, to Friday, April 7

9 am to 3 pm

Showcase is Friday, April 7

Tuition: $150; Financial assistance available

•“Stories of Motion”: A weeklong dance Intensive that explores different forms, techniques and cultural dances that “shape our stories.” From West Africa, jazz, tap, salsa and hip-hop, Dancers will experience high-quality teaching, an exclusive environment, and an appreciation for the history and legacy of dance. All experience levels of dance are welcome.

For ages 10-17

Monday, April 3, to Friday, April 7

9 am to 3 pm

Showcase is Friday, April 7

Tuition: $150; financial assistance available

•Shea’s summer musical theater intensive: Students of every experience level will study acting, voice, dance, writing, and create an original musical that they will perform on the stage of Shea’s Buffalo Theater for an invited audience of family and friends.

For ages 10-17

Monday, July 10, to Friday, July 21 (10 Days)

9 am to 4 pm

Shea’s 710 and Shea’s Buffalo Theatres; Showcase at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre

Tuition: $300; financial assistance available

•“The Actor’s Edge” summer theater intensive: Gain an edge on theater expertise with the tools to dig deeper into the craft of acting. Students will be exposed to a vast body of techniques that implore historical, international and stylistic breadth of theater values ​​and encourage them to broaden their personal range of Theatrical approaches using Linklater, Viewpoints, Michael Chekov, Meisner, and Uta Hagen. An audition is required for admission to the program. This two-week summer acting intensive is for high school students. The program will end with an actors’ showcase at Shea’s Smith Theater for an invited audience of family and friends.

For ages 13-17

Monday, July 24, to Friday, August 4 (10 Days)

9 am to 4 pm

Shea’s 710 Theatre/showcase at Shea’s Smith Theatre

Tuition: $300; financial assistance available

•“Comedy Connections”: Acting students will use writing, improvisation, comedy and acting techniques to devise a comedic ensemble performance. The program will end with an actors’ showcase at Shea’s Smith Theater for an invited audience of family and friends.

For ages 9-12

Monday, Aug. 7, to Friday, Aug. 11 (5 Days)

9 am to 4 pm

Shea’s Smith Theatre/showcase at Shea’s Smith Theatre

Tuition: $150

Financial Assistance Available

Financial aid and family discounts are available. To register, contact Alicia Rainey at [email protected] or call 716-829-1174. To learn more, visit the venue website or follow Shea’s arts engagement and education department on Facebook.