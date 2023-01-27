Sheamus: My Goal Is To End The Trilogy And Beat Gunther At WrestleMania

Sheamus reveals what’s on his vision board in 2023.

Throughout the past number of years, fans have gotten to see a reinvigorated version of Sheamus. In many interviews, ‘The Celtic Warrior’ has stated that he is having the most fun he’s ever had in wrestling currently and that his passion is at an all time high.

Part of Sheamus’ Resurgence has been his feud with the current Intercontinental Champion Gunther. Over the course of the feud, the two have battled each other twice in singles action, with Gunther coming out on top both times.

On the latest edition of WWE’s The Bump, Sheamus got candid about his goals for 2023 and noted that he wants to take Gunther one more time at this year’s WrestleMania.

“See, we’re talking about the Royal Rumble but all that’s been on my mind for the past couple years is the [Intercontinental Championship]. I’ve already gone toe to toe with Gunther twice. My vision board this year, my goal this year is to take on Gunther one more time and end the Trilogy at WrestleMania and become the first ever WWE Ultimate Grand Slam Champion. I’ve been so close lately with the boys at my side over the past year, but this is still the goal for me. Royal Rumbles aside, everything else aside, that is the last piece of my WWE Ultimate Grand Slam Championship that nobody else has ever achieved in this company. That’s all I care about.”

However, Gunther might be more interested in taking on Brock Lesnar instead. To learn more, click here.

Both Gunther and Sheamus are slated to be entrants in this year’s Men’s Royal Rumble match. To see the updated card for the Royal Rumble premium live event, click here.

