She Can Dig It – Suffolk University

Originally from Lake Park, Georgia, Bell is just the third player in program history to join the 1,000-dig club. She finished her career with 1,101 total digs, second only to Colbey Kennedy, BA ’14, with 1,250.

“Kenzley would have been Suffolk’s all-time leader if her sophomore season hadn’t been canceled due to the pandemic,” says Blanchard, whose staff includes Assistant coaches Hannah Fabiano, BS ’21, and Talia Lombardo, BFA ’19. “She has been a tremendous player and leader who knew how to keep everyone engaged.”

Bell—who shared co-captain duties with teammates Johnson and Emily Wheeler, Class of 2024—says that encouraging her teammates came naturally to her. She also credits Blanchard for setting the tone. “He really cares about his players as people, and not just how we perform on the court,” says Bell, who has invited Blanchard to her wedding in 2023. “He’s like a second dad to me.”

A future in . . . football

A marketing major, Bell spent the fall semester researching a significant sports world issue: transgender athletes. She built a 20-question survey that she distributed to female athletes at Suffolk, wrote a paper on her findings, and presented it to Skip (Arthur) Perham, director of the Sports Management Program at the Sawyer Business School.

“The results show that people are very opinionated on both sides of the issue,” says Bell, who will share her paper with Suffolk Director of Athletics Cary McConnell. “There are no transgender Athletes at Suffolk now, but when there are, the NCAA has guidelines that the University will certainly implement to make sure everyone feels included.”

Bell’s dad, Kerwin Bell—a former quarterback at the University of Florida and for a number of National Football League teams—is now head football Coach at Western Carolina University, where her brother, Kade Bell, is the Offensive coordinator.

With so much football in the family DNA, Bell hopes to work in marketing or public relations for a college or pro football team after graduation. “Football is my favorite sport and I just want to be part of that atmosphere,” she says.