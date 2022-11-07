Shawn Daniel Cogley – Newton Daily News

On November 3rd, 2022, Shawn Daniel Cogley received a first-class, one way ticket to Heaven aboard “Angel Airlines”. He passed away at the family Hawthorne Farm and was soon greeted in Heaven with many loving arms, for one of the Greatest reunions.

Shawn was born on April 21st, 1960, at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames, IA. He couldn’t wait to get into this world and he was too ambitious from day one. He was the first born of eight brothers and sisters. Born to Dr. Keith and Caroleen (Shifflet) Cogley, this was the beginning of a large and loving family just beginning to establish their roots.

Shawn grew up working on the farm with his family, which brought him great joy. He attended school all of his life in Colfax, where he then graduated in 1978. Shawn was an outstanding athlete participating in basketball, football, and track. During his senior year, Shawn made it to state in the two mile run. In front of a roaring crowd, Shawn would set a new state record. He then went on to Iowa State University where he ran cross country under Coach Bill Bergan. He studied Animal Science and earned his bachelor’s degree in 1983.

After college, he took a job as a salesman for Moorman Feed. After a month of hard work, Shawn would decide that selling feed wasn’t going to cut it when he received a ten-cent bonus check. He then decided that he enjoyed buying and fixing up old machinery to sell, and that he could turn this into a business. He would soon realize he had found his niche. Dealing with buyers and sellers came easy to Shawn due to his honest and friendly personality. He would find success in this business until the time of his death.

In 2003, a business plan not fully executed as it was intended would find Shawn the owner of the Colfax salebarn. With not much to go on but hard work, determination, and the unwavering support and help from his family, he quickly learned how to manage day to day business and bring life and patrons back to the barn. To Shawn, there was always something or someone to celebrate so cake and refreshments could often be found in the lobby, enough to feed the whole crowd on sale days.

Hustle was the name of the game for Shawn. Shawn was full of energy and despite working so hard he never seemed to tire. Besides the sale barn and machinery, he also farmed and raised Limousine cattle, which he was very proud of. One thing Shawn looked forward to most on the farm was square baling. The hotter it was, the better. Shawn loved a challenge and often made stacking bales into a competition with his siblings and nieces and nephews. You could see the pride Shawn had in the family farm through the care he took of the land and animals.

To his siblings, Shawn was a mentor, advisor, and problem solver. He was the peacemaker and the glue that held everyone together. He thought nothing of going out of his way to ensure everyone was well taken care of. Shawn often talked about how his father raised his kids to be kind, honest, humble, and modest. Shawn demonstrated these qualities throughout his entire life. He trusted everyone and was always there to help those in need. He never failed to be a positive role model for his younger brothers and sisters.

Shawn also treasured his nieces and nephews. He built tents for sleepovers at the farm, cheered them on from the bleachers at their Sporting events, took them to the drive-in movies in his classic cars, and was always up for a game of kickball in the yard. To them he was larger than life and full of fun. They will greatly miss his words of encouragement, endless support, and zest for life.

Oh, how he loved getting his family together. Parties, cook-outs, and celebrations were often planned and hosted by Shawn, although a gathering was never complete without competition. Whether it was putting a $100 bill on the rafter in the barn for his nieces and nephews to see who could climb the rope all the way to the top to get it or passing the vise-grips around to his Brothers and Brothers in-law to see who had the best grip, he was the mastermind behind it.

Shawn had a positive quote or saying for any situation. A couple his family will always remember: “When the going gets tough, the tough get going” and “Once a job is first begun, never stop until it’s done. Whether big or whether small, do it right or not at all”. These truly describe how Shawn lived his life.

He came into this world prematurely and left all the same, but he gave so much in his sixty-two years. We are all better people for knowing him. A handwritten note could be found on his kitchen table with the words “A life well lived is worth remembering”. The memory of Shawn will never be forgotten.

Survivors include: brothers; Patrick (Jennifer) Cogley and Brian (Angie) Cogley, sisters; Kelly Cogley, Megan (Mel) Morrissey, Brenda (John) Probasco, and Marna (Brant) Fox, nieces and nephews; Austin (Pauline) Redman, Josie Redman, Jennifer (Doug) Engle, Brandon Cogley, McKenzie (Koy) Vander Leest, Colton (Emily Hawk) Probasco, Madison (Colin) Heitshusen, Dalton (Clarabell) Probasco, Kyle Cogley, Catherine Cogley, and Andrew Cogley, and five great-nieces and nephews, Tucker Engle, Cody Engle, Kasen Vander Leest, Layton Heitshusen, and Jack Probasco.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents John and Clara Cogley, Carl and Catherine Shifflet, his parents; Dr. Keith and Caroleen (Shifflet) Cogley, and his brother, Colin.

Always remember to tell the truth, be kind to people, be generous, respectful, caring, humble, and modest.

On behalf of the entire family, we would like to thank you for your caring thoughts and compassion, and for fond memories shared of Shawn. He was truly one-of-a-kind. He was our rock. Our goal is to be better every day as we carry on his legacy.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 11:00 am at the Howard Street Christian Church in Colfax. Burial will take place at McKeever Cemetery. The family will greet friends at the church on Thursday, from 9:00 – 11:00 am. Memorials may be directed to the family and condolences may be left at www.coburnfuneralhomes.com