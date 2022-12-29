Shavar Reynolds basketball journey, from Seton Hall, Monmouth, to Holland

Shavar Reynolds has spent the better part of the past decade authoring a basketball rags-to-riches tale like few others, as hard work and perseverance propelled the Manchester native on an unlikely rise to the highest levels of college basketball.

Now the latest chapter is playing out in Rotterdam, Netherlands, where Reynolds, in his first season as a pro, has been impressive as a starter in the backcourt for Feyenoord in the BNXT League, featuring top teams in Belgium and the Netherlands.

And why not?

This is the guy who always believed he was a Division I player, even if college coaches didn’t agree, working his way up from walk-on at Seton Hall to a starting point guard in the Big East. And when it was time to venture off after four seasons in search of a leading role, he became an All-MAAC player at Monmouth for a 21-win team.

Now Reynolds is betting on himself again, averaging 18.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists over the first 10 games of his career overseas, with the league set to restart after a holiday break.

“I’m extremely blessed,” said Reynolds by telephone this week. “Everybody doesn’t get to this point, especially coming from where I came from. Had to be a walk-on and then finally to achieve a goal, telling my mother that I would be a professional, and being able to achieve that.

“It just shows you how good God is and if you just really set your mind to it and you are willing to work hard you can achieve whatever you want in this world.

Real world experiences

The always introspective Reynolds now finds himself living his dream, while trying to navigate life as a professional athlete and beyond.

“This is my job, and not a lot of people can say they love their job,” Reynolds said. “So I guess just being here started to show me more the value of the things that make you happy and put those things first.

“You can get caught up in trying to chase money and everything, even in basketball, and sometimes I have to ask myself that, ‘am I just in this for money?’ Not that I am, but I feel like I have to ask myself that question sometimes to make sure I’m always staying true to myself and to the game of basketball, as well.”

Now Reynolds is part of a Fraternity of US players continuing their careers at the highest levels around the world.

He’s one of at least 15 former Seton Hall players competing internationally, with a pair of Reynolds’ former teammates in the NBA in Sandro Mamukelashvili and Jared Rhoden.

There are nine former Monmouth players competing overseas, including former teammate Walker Miller, also in the Netherlands with Limberg, with the two playing against each other earlier this season.

“It’s nice to see the hours of hard work and the years of just trying to make it to this point as a professional, and it’s finally paying off for so many guys, who are succeeding at what they have been striving to do,” Reynolds said. “And it’s a blessing to be able to see it from the bottom until now, and then keep seeing them climb as well.

“It was great to see Walker and play against him. He will always be my brother so it was great to be here with him and experiencing this with him.

A Lasting Legacy

Reynolds spent last summer locally, working out and playing in the Jersey Shore Basketball League against the likes of Justin Robinson, with the 2,000-point scorer at Monmouth excelling with Gravelines in France’s top league.

He also worked with area players and AAU teams, as he looks towards a life that will always include basketball, imparting his work ethic and values ​​on the next generation of talent.

“One thing about Shavar I always liked was that he really did believe in himself, and just continued to work,” Manchester High School principal Dennis Adams, a former multi-sport star at Manchester, whose son, Darius, a highly-recruited sophomore at Manasquan, has spent time working out with Reynolds.

“He has taken him under his wing and shown him some things. He is a good role model for Darius.”

For now, Reynolds is laser focused on proving himself at the next level, wherever that takes him in the world in the years to come.

“I have to take that next step in Mastering basketball, Mastering this next level,” he said. “I did high school. I did college. But now it’s time to take the next step. So while I am doing this I have to keep learning and picking the brains of those who came before me.”

What Reynolds is doing is creating a Legacy that will stand the test of time. And it’s only just begun.

Stephen Edelson is a USA TODAY NETWORK New Jersey sports columnist who has been covering athletics in the state and at the Jersey Shore for 35 years. Contact him at: @SteveEdelsonAPP; [email protected]