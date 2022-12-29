Shavar Reynolds basketball journey, from Seton Hall, Monmouth, to Holland

Shavar Reynolds has spent the better part of the past decade authoring a basketball rags-to-riches tale like few others, as hard work and perseverance propelled the Manchester native on an unlikely rise to the highest levels of college basketball.

Now the latest chapter is playing out in Rotterdam, Netherlands, where Reynolds, in his first season as a pro, has been impressive as a starter in the backcourt for Feyenoord in the BNXT League, featuring top teams in Belgium and the Netherlands.

And why not?

This is the guy who always believed he was a Division I player, even if college coaches didn’t agree, working his way up from walk-on at Seton Hall to a starting point guard in the Big East. And when it was time to venture off after four seasons in search of a leading role, he became an All-MAAC player at Monmouth for a 21-win team.

Seton Hall Pirates guard Shavar Reynolds (33) drives to the basket against the St. John's Red Storm in the second half at Carnesecca Arena.

Now Reynolds is betting on himself again, averaging 18.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists over the first 10 games of his career overseas, with the league set to restart after a holiday break.

“I’m extremely blessed,” said Reynolds by telephone this week. “Everybody doesn’t get to this point, especially coming from where I came from. Had to be a walk-on and then finally to achieve a goal, telling my mother that I would be a professional, and being able to achieve that.

“It just shows you how good God is and if you just really set your mind to it and you are willing to work hard you can achieve whatever you want in this world.

Real world experiences

The always introspective Reynolds now finds himself living his dream, while trying to navigate life as a professional athlete and beyond.

“This is my job, and not a lot of people can say they love their job,” Reynolds said. “So I guess just being here started to show me more the value of the things that make you happy and put those things first.

“You can get caught up in trying to chase money and everything, even in basketball, and sometimes I have to ask myself that, ‘am I just in this for money?’ Not that I am, but I feel like I have to ask myself that question sometimes to make sure I’m always staying true to myself and to the game of basketball, as well.”

Now Reynolds is part of a Fraternity of US players continuing their careers at the highest levels around the world.

Seton Hall Coach Kevin Willard with Seniors Myles Cale, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Shavar Reynolds and Bryce Aiken, along with senior manager Jake Saenz

He’s one of at least 15 former Seton Hall players competing internationally, with a pair of Reynolds’ former teammates in the NBA in Sandro Mamukelashvili and Jared Rhoden.

There are nine former Monmouth players competing overseas, including former teammate Walker Miller, also in the Netherlands with Limberg, with the two playing against each other earlier this season.

“It’s nice to see the hours of hard work and the years of just trying to make it to this point as a professional, and it’s finally paying off for so many guys, who are succeeding at what they have been striving to do,” Reynolds said. “And it’s a blessing to be able to see it from the bottom until now, and then keep seeing them climb as well.

