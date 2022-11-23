Sharpshooting Illinois College Tops Central Women’s basketball team

Next Game: at Knox (Ill.) 11/23/2022 | 2 p.m Nov. 23 (Wed) / 2 pm at Knox (Ill.) History

JACKSONVILLE, ILL.—Red-hot shooting propelled Illinois College past the Central College women’s basketball team Tuesday, 97-68.

While Central (2-3) got 18 points from guard Abby Johnson (sophomore, Ankeny), they couldn’t keep pace with the Lady Blues, who shot a sizzling 57.1% for the night and had four players with 14 points or more. The Dutch connected on 31.2% from the floor.

“When our shots weren’t falling, Abby was able to get to the free throw line,” Coach Moran Lonning said. “Then in the second half, I thought she was able to get herself some easy looks by crashing the offensive boards.”

Central did outscore Illinois College (1-3) in the second quarter 27-26 on 55.6% shooting but still trailed 46-38 at the break and the Lady Blues reasserted command in the second half.

Guard Kelsea Hurley (senior, Scottsdale, Ariz., Desert Mountain HS) had 11 points and guard Hannah dau (sophomore, Paullina, South O’Brien HS) added nine with three assists. Dau and guard Cassidy Steel (junior, New Sharon, North Mahaska HS) each had five rebounds while guard Jasmine Williams (freshman, Denver, Colo., Arvada West HS) came off the bench to pass out five assists with two steals.

Central stays in Illinois and heads to Galesburg for a 2 pm game Wednesday at Knox College (Ill.). Knox is 2-1 and has been off for a week after dropping a 60-58 game with Coe College in its most recent game last Tuesday.

“I’m excited we get to come back and play again tomorrow,” Lonning said.