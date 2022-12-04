Sharks visit the Sabers after Hertl’s 2-goal game

San Jose Sharks (8-15-4, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabers (10-13-1, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 7 pm EST

: Sabers -140, Sharks +120; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks visit the Buffalo Sabers after Tomas Hertl’s two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Sharks’ 5-2 loss.

Buffalo has a 5-8-1 record in home games and a 10-13-1 record overall. The Sabers have an even scoring differential this season, scoring and allowing 89 goals.

San Jose has an 8-15-4 record overall and a 6-7-0 record on the road. The Sharks are 5-7-2 in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Sharks won 3-2 in the last matchup. Hertl led the Sharks with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff Skinner has 11 goals and 14 assists for the Sabres. Dylan Cozens has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Erik Karlsson has 11 goals and 22 assists for the Sharks. Logan Couture has scored seven goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 3-6-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, 5.1 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Sharks: 3-6-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: Jacob Bryson: day to day (undisclosed), Eric Comrie: out (undisclosed), Ilya Lyubushkin: out (undisclosed).

Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Nico Sturm: out (upper-body), Nikolai Knyzhov: out (achilles), James Reimer: out (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.