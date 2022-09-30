Shareef And Shaqir O’Neal Talk About Basketball’s Influence On Fashion And Culture

Shaqir O’Neal and Shareef O’Neal attend the boohooMAN x Shareef & Shaqir O’Neal NYFW Dinner at Sei … [+] Less on September 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for boohooMAN) Getty Images for boohooMAN

There is no doubt that even before Michael Jordan first set foot into the NBA that basketball has heavily influenced style and fashion in America. Historians might argue that it all started off with the 1970s Chuck Taylor All Star by Converse and the style and flair of players like Julius Erving in the pre-Jordan era.

But by the 1990s, Jordan’s Chicago Bulls were reeling in NBA titles and Mammoth center Shaquille O’Neal was dominating in the paint. Meanwhile, the NBA’s growing audience would solidify the consensus that the hardcourt game would cross over to influence upon Everyday America.

Now a decade on from Shaquille O’Neal’s retirement from the NBA, the Hall of Famer’s two oldest sons, Shareef and Shaqir O’Neal, say they know first-hand how hoops and its associations with hip-hop culture add to it all.

“For a lot of people, basketball and fashion are an outlet,” says 22-year-old Shareef O’Neal, the Elder of the two, who currently plays basketball in the NBA G League for Henderson, Nevada-based Ignite. “Every time I step on the court, it is an opportunity to play a game I love, and show people how they can overcome obstacles and live out their dreams.”

Shaqir, age 19 and the younger of the two, concurs. “With my style and fashion, it’s not always about standing out—but more related to how to connect and inspire.”

The two Younger O’Neals do agree, however, that NBA Titans like their father have inspired millions, though swagger on the court as well as his musical taste and personal style.

Chosen as the No. 1 overall pick in the 1992 NBA Draft, Shaquille O’Neal joined the Orlando Magic, an NBA Expansion team founded in 1989. The 7-foot-1 former LSU standout stormed the league and nabbed the 1992-1993 NBA Rookie of the Year award , before helping the Magic to their first NBA Finals in 1995. Shaq also grabbed a lucrative basketball shoe deal with Reebok, and became the leading Ambassador for the brand.

Following that, Shaq became known not only as one of basketball’s biggest pitchmen, but also as a creative mind who wrote and produced his own music. Notably, Shaq’s 1993 debut album called Shaq Diesel went platinum.

Taking a few tips from their father’s clout and influence, the Shareef and Shaqir O’Neal are now themselves getting knee-deep in the basketball lifestyle.

Recently the Brothers have teamed up with apparel brand BoohooMAN, to launch their own line of sports-influenced casual wear. Yet, while basketball may pervade the overall approach to their work, the BoohooMAN x O’Neal Brothers Collaboration also takes notes from other Pursuits such as NASCAR and motorsports, as well as hip-hop music influencers like label Death Row Records.

This week I chatted with Shareef and Shaqir O’Neal about their new collaboration and how their life in sports has informed their work.

Andy Frye: Talk about your inspiration to get into fashion, and how the new partnership with BoohooMAN reflects your styles.

Shaqir O’Neal: My whole family is big on fashion. My dad had a clothing line in the 1990s and my brother Myles has a modeling career. So, with this collaboration with BoohooMAN I was motivated because it was an opportunity to showcase my own style and be a part of the design process. I’ve always been inspired by people in fashion who do things differently. I’m not afraid to mix high fashion and urban trends and the collection reflects that.

Shareef O’Neal: With my personal style I like to be comfortable but stylish. My inspiration to get into fashion was to find another way to connect with my audience. The collection was designed so we can have pieces that connect with everyone no matter where you are from.

AF: Basketball is now more of a way of life for a lot of people. How does that impact your decisions on what to create?

Shaqir: We know first-hand how fashion can impact culture. I know that everything I create reflects the brand I want to build. Hoops and fashion are opportunities for expression and (for) connecting with the people around you.

AF: Your father was obviously a titan. But he’s become an innovative businessman and entrepreneur. Is this something that’s just part of being an O’Neal?

Shaqir: Both my mom and my dad are innovators and entrepreneurs. They’ve stressed the importance of making the right business decisions at the right time. We’re in a new era of sports where college athletes can get paid endorsements earlier so I need to think of how to have the right business mindset at an earlier age now.

Shareef: I know in business I want to own and collaborate with companies that are looking to be innovative. Sports and entertainment are in a new era where you can build a brand in the physical and digital space with NFTS and web3, so I want to get into that space. Also, my dad always stressed finding opportunities with companies that change people’s lives.

I know I have to make business decisions that will set me up for success, not only when I’m playing but also when I need to make the transition from basketball. Right now I need to think about financial planning and making the right long-term business investments for the future.

AF: Los Angeles and the Lakers have their own style and attitude. How does where you’re from affect your personal style (if at all).

Shaqir: The Lakers were about “showtime” and setting the standard for teams in the league—to connect and entertain. If I can do that with my personal style, then I think I can have success in fashion and basketball.

Shareef: We moved around when I grew up so my fashion style is a mix of the environments I grew up in. We’ve spent a lot of time in Miami and Los Angeles, so my style reflects the attitude of those cities and my environment. Both of those cities are diverse and set trends in fashion that move culture.

AF: Tell us your plans as it relates to basketball and what else you aspire to do in the future.

Shaqir: Currently I’m at Texas Southern which is an HBCU in Houston. I want to make sure HBCU’s have the same opportunities and platforms as the major programs. We made it to the tournament this year, we definitely plan on being there this year. When I’m ready, I want to make it to the league and play professional basketball. For the future, I always plan to be involved in fashion, modeling, and basketball. Also, I want to invest the money I make and get involved with companies that will impact communities, give back, and impact lives for the better.

Shareef: I’m playing in Las Vegas with G League Ignite. We play against NBA G League opponents and international teams. This step is the next level for my career and I’m excited about the opportunity to develop my game and play at the next level. Off the court, I’m focusing more on financial planning and investments so that I can keep making money whenever I get done with basketball. I want to find ways to build and connect with the heart surgery community and their families.

