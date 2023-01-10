“Share your thoughts on improvement plans for Rock Creek Park Golf Course”



Photo by Phil

From the National Park Service:

“The National Park Service (NPS), in coordination with the National Links Trust (NLT), is seeking public comment for a proposed plan to improve the Rock Creek Park Golf Course. The proposed Improvements will increase playability, address the site’s maintenance backlog, and broaden the course’s appeal to the local community. You’re invited to review the plans and submit comments from Jan. 9 through Feb. 8.

The proposed plan would prioritize the historic significance and integrity of the original William Flynn-designed golf course, while making the site more environmentally sustainable. The NPS and NLT recognize that it is essential that each course maintain its historically and architecturally significant elements – this is part of what makes these courses so special and beloved by the Golfers who play them.

The proposed plan would allow the park and National Links Trust to:

Reinvigorate the historic parkland-style course to its originally intended design;

Create a course that players at a variety of skill levels can enjoy, including the possible addition of a driving range;

Improve facilities to better support golf course operations, and enhance visitors’ experience;

Remove invasive vegetation and dense overgrowth of the adjacent woodlands;

Address drainage, irrigation, and deterioration of grass throughout the golf course; and

Improve trails and paths used by both pedestrians and golf carts.

The Rock Creek Golf Course was built between 1921 and 1926 and designed by William S. Flynn. President Warren G. Harding helped open the golf course on May 23, 1923. The golf course is set within the naturally and culturally significant Rock Creek Park. The park preserves Archeological resources that document 5,000 years of human history, and provides Habitat for Federally listed species, including the endemic Hay’s spring amphipod.

In October 2020, the NPS signed a 50-year lease with NLT to operate three historic golf courses in Washington, DC, including Rock Creek Park Golf Course. Working with NLT, the NPS will ensure any plans for the Rock Creek Golf Course are in line with the recommendations found in the Cultural Landscape Report for all three golf courses in DC Funding for the Improvements will be provided by NLT.

How to Get Involved:

Public participation is vital to the planning process. Feedback will be used to refine project designs and to support the analysis of any environmental impacts. Anyone interested in learning more about the project and providing input can participate in the following ways:

Attend the virtual meeting: The NPS will host a live, virtual public meeting on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 6:30 to 8 pm EST to present initial planning concepts and invite comments from the public. The meeting will last approximately 1.5 hours and you do not need to pre-register for the meeting.

At the time of the meeting, click here on your computer or mobile device, or go to https://zoom.us/join and enter Webinar ID: 897 2467 5432, Passcode: 20008. If you do not have Zoom, you will be prompted to install a small file on your computer or download the app on your mobile device.

You can call into the meeting (no video) using the toll-free phone number:

Toll Free Number: 1-301-715-8592

Phone Webinar ID: 897 2467 5432

A recording of the meeting and the meeting’s presentation will be available for viewing here following the meeting.

Submit Comments: You are invited to review the concepts and provide comments through Feb. 8. To provide comments online or get additional information on the project, visit here. If you prefer to mail your comments, make sure they are postmarked by Feb. 8 to receive consideration to. Comments by mail may be sent to:

Superintendent

Rock Creek Park

Attn: Golf Course Rehab

3545 Williamsburg Lane NW

Washington, DC 20008

Additional opportunities to submit public input will be available as the project continues.

Please be aware that the entire comment submitted – including personal identifying information such as address, phone number, and email address – may be made publicly available. Requests to withhold such personal identifying information from public release will be considered, but there is no guarantee that they will be withheld.”