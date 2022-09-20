Shaquille O’Neal’s Claim of ‘Taking It Easy’ on 6 Ft NBA Legend Gets Ripped Apart by Fans

Coming up against a prime Shaquille O’Neal is one of the worst nightmares of numerous players who have had the misfortune of having to do so. However, there were players who got the better of Shaq on many occasions.

While names like Hakeem Olajuwon and Yao Ming are not surprising, considering their size, there is a certain point guard who caused problems for Shaq.

It is none other than ‘The Answer’ Allen Iverson. The NBA Legend was not necessarily the tallest player on the court, however, his skills compensated for his lack of physical presence.

Meanwhile, during an interview, Shaq revealed that he took it easy with AI and gave him a free pass on multiple occasions. Needless to say, this wasn’t taken well by fans on Twitter who left no stone unturned in calling out the four-time NBA champion.

Fans Rip Apart Shaquille O’Neal for Shocking Claim

Watching Allen Iverson do his thing on the court mesmerized millions across the world. It seems even Shaquille O’Neal is a fan. During an interview, the former Los Angeles Lakers star talked about his admiration for Iverson.

Shaq said, “There were guys that when we played them, I was such a fan I let them do what they wanted on me.”

“Every time we played AI, I liked him crossing over and he was tough. I could’ve blocked his shot multiple times, I just didn’t want to,” they added.

Some fans on Twitter were not particularly happy with Shaq’s comments. Here are some of the reactions.

As the above reactions suggest, fans roasted the former NBA Champion brutally for his words. Despite his outrageous claim, Shaq has a positive record over Iverson.

In the 30 games between them, O’Neal has won 18 while AI has 12 wins to his name. In the games played between them, Shaq averages 23.6 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. On the other hand, Iverson averages 28.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 6.5 assists. (Source: landofbasketball.com)

