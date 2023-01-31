Shaquille O’Neal Uses $42.8 Million 2001 Blockbuster to Take a Kick at Soccer Yet Again

Shaquille O’Neal doesn’t care about what people think about him or his opinions. No matter how controversial an issue, O’Neal gives his thoughts openly. Although Mostly sensible, sometimes his takes trigger Massive fanbases across the world. Right after the FIFA World Cup 2022 ended, he congratulated Lionel Messi on winning the Ultimate Prize and also talked about how soccer is a game of just running around and kicking. This certainly triggered soccer fans around the world.

Interestingly, he has once again hopped on the internet to mock the popular sport. He posted a clip of a blockbuster movie surrounding soccer which mocked the sport on his Instagram and this might start major debates across social media platforms.

Shaquille O’Neal mocks soccer on Instagram

Former NBA Champion Shaquille O’Neal is not the biggest fan of soccer as he once described the game hilariously. O’Neal said, “All it is running and kicking”. Although he has a lot of respect for the athletes playing the game, he does not enjoy the game as a whole.

This was evident from his Instagram story which was posted recently. ‘Shaolin Soccer’ is a 2001 blockbuster surrounding a group of martial artists who specialize in a unique style of play. It was a massive success at the box office as the film earned $42.80 million worldwide.

The four-time NBA Champion shared a clip from one of the most famous scenes in the film which was captioned, “This is what soccer fans think they are watching”.

Interestingly, Shaq used to play soccer during his high school days. The NBA Legend played soccer and kickball before eventually picking up a basketball and excelling in the game.

Shaq once compared Lionel Messi and Michael Jordan

Lionel Messi and Michael Jordan are undoubtedly two of the Greatest Athletes ever. During a segment of The Big Podcast with Shaq, The Big Aristotle compared the two legends.

Despite playing two very different sports, both won major accolades late in their careers. This is what connects the two according to the Los Angeles Lakers legend. Not only Messi, Shaq also acknowledged Brazilian Legend Pele and soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for their Fantastic Careers and achievements.

