Shaquille O’Neal remains interested in buying an NBA team but under one crucial condition – “I want to be Heavily involved” – Basketball Network

Shaquille O’Neal © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Buying professional sports teams is something that only the wealthiest people in the world can fathom doing. As the top professional sports leagues have become more and more commercialized, the value of these teams has continued to increase, and it’s reached the point where many of these teams are worth billions of dollars.

O’Neal could end up making a push to buy the Phoenix Suns

Considering how few of these professional teams there are, it’s noteworthy when they hit the market. In the NBA, Robert Sarver is gearing up to sell the Phoenix Suns after contributing to a toxic workplace environment surrounding the team, and that has caught the attention of a few prospective buyers. Among those potential buyers is legendary NBA player Shaquille O’Neal.

Scroll to Continue

O’Neal had a prior foray into the world of sports ownership, as he was a minority owner of the Sacramento Kings from 2013 until earlier this year in 2022. Shaq had made it known that while he’s not saying he will make a bid for the Suns, he is interested in owning a sports team. Of course, there is one condition for O’Neal, as he said he wants to be heavily involved in running the team if he does end up owning a sports franchise.

“I haven’t had any discussions with my partners, so I can’t make that statement yet. But we are still looking to be heavily involved in purchasing an NBA team. But I’m not gonna go ahead and say ‘Oh, I’ve talked to some people.’ I haven’t had that conversation with my partners yet…This time around, when I purchase a team, I want to be Heavily involved, so I’d like it to be in a place that I’m living at.” – Shaquille O’Neal, TMZ Sports

Could O’Neal end up buying the Phoenix Suns or another sports team?

O’Neal seems interested in Purchasing an NBA or NFL team (the Washington Commanders appear set to be sold soon as well), but it’s interesting to hear he wants to be more involved than he was during his time with the Kings. Shaq doesn’t give away any plans regarding a potential bid to buy the Suns, but he could end up being a player in the sweepstakes to buy the franchise.

O’Neal isn’t rich enough to buy any of these teams on his own (the Suns are valued at $2.7 billion for what it’s worth), which is why he needs the help of a partnership group to help draw up the funds to make a deal. This isn’t something that will be resolved in the near future, but it will be interesting to see whether O’Neal ends up making a serious play to purchase the Suns or any other sports franchise, for that matter.