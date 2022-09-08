Shaquille O’Neal Explains Why Stephen Curry Is His Favorite NBA Player: “Because There’s No One Like Him…”

Credit: Fadeaway World

As the most dominant big man in NBA history, Shaquille O’Neal has a special appreciation for frontcourt bullies, like Joel Embiid, who commands the paint and controls the game with high-quality interior play.

So when O’Neal recently revealed his favorite player as sharpshooting point guard Stephen Curry, it took a lot of people by surprise. As a small and perimeter-focused guard, Steph is basically the exact opposite of Shaq when it comes to the game of basketball. In fact, Steph is really in a league of his own, and it’s the reason why O’Neal has grown to appreciate his game so much.

(via Uproxx)

Because there’s no one like him. People remember Shaq, there was no one like him. He’s one of those players — Mike, Kobe, LeBron, nobody like them. He has his own category: Best shooter ever. Not one of the best shooters, not Ray Allen, not Reggie Miller, he is the best shooter ever. I’m in a category, but there’s another name that you have to mention: Wilt Chamberlain and Shaquille O’Neal, the most dominant ever. I’m fine with that. But in his category, he’s by himself. Greatest player ever, 10 people in that category. So, the fact that he has his own category and nobody’s even close, and nobody’s even coming close, that should tell you a lot. Then if you look at him, he still looks like a little kid. That’s what amazes me the most — Jordan was big, Kobe was big, Bron is big. If you saw Steph in the grocery store and you didn’t know who he was, you’d just think he was a regular guy food shopping. And so the fact that he plays and dominates all those big guys, I’m amazed by that, he can just get his shot off anytime. I love that, I’m jealous of that, I wish I could shoot like that.

Very few players in NBA history have been able to pull off what Steph has. Somehow, by his natural talent and exceptional work ethic, Curry has elevated his game up to league-altering levels, and Shaq isn’t dumb enough not to notice how special it is.

Unlike so many of today’s “max” players, Steph is in a league of his own and there’s no one else like him in NBA history. With 2 MVPs and 4 championships, Curry has nothing left to prove at this point.