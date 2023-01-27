Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley shade Rui Hachimura after trade

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley weren’t impressed by the Lakers trading for Rui Hachimura earlier this week.

During TNT’s postgame show on Thursday, the pair took a few jabs at the 24-year-old forward and his new team, with O’Neal saying he didn’t even know who the former Wizards player was. Meanwhile, Barkley botched the pronunciation of Hachimura’s last name and poked fun at Lakers general manager, Rob Pelinka.

“This could be the best trade deadline ever this year,” Barkley said. “Aye, Shaq, can I give the Lakers a compliment? You know how much I hate the Lakers and we show them all the time. Great trade, great trade getting Rui Hoochiemama. That’s a great trade Rob Pelinka.”

As for O’Neal? The Lakers Legend said he would’ve preferred a trade for All-Star guard Bradley Beal.







“If you’re not a top-10 player, I don’t know who you are,” O’Neal said of Hachimura. “That’s not disrespect. How am I supposed to know who the kid was?… I know who he is now. If I’m a general manager, and I got the big name guys on my team… I need one more big name guy, a complimentary big name guy.

“You want to impress me? That name should’ve been Bradley Beal, now we’re talking… I’ve never seen this kid play.”

Candace Parker chimed in and explained that the Lakers didn’t want to give up a first-round pick in the deal, and that they needed players with catch-and-shoot ability.







“I wish him well, and I hope they do well, but I didn’t know who he was, I’m sorry,” O’Neal added. “… I’m not watching the Bullets or the Wizards.”

Hachimura recorded 12 points, six rebounds and an assist in 22 minutes in his Lakers debut to beat the Spurs 113-104 on Wednesday night.

Both Hachimura and big man Anthony Davis, who returned from a foot injury, came off the bench with 4:22 remaining in the first quarter.

On Monday, the Lakers sent guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks to the Wizards for Hachimura. The Wizards will receive the Bulls’ 2023 second-round pick, the Lakers’ 2029 second-rounder and another second-rounder in 2028.







Hachimura is averaging 13 points on 48.9 percent shooting, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game this season. The Gonzaga product was selected ninth overall by the Wizards in the 2019 NBA Draft.