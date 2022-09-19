Shaquille O’Neal believes NBA players today are overpaid: “I wish I was playing now against these little cupcakes” – Basketball Network

Shaquille O'Neal believes NBA players are overpaid

Shaq said how much he would make in today’s NBA while at the same time taking a subtle diss at the current generation of NBA players

Shaquille O’Neal is undoubtedly one of the most dominant players in NBA history, and even after he retired, we haven’t seen anyone who was able to dominate opponents and teams in the same manner. A player like Shaq is a once-in-a-lifetime talent, and you could argue he would be even more unstoppable with how the game is played right now. Unlike Shaq, centers no longer play in the post as they used to but rely on their shooting to get minutes and therefore secure big contracts within the league.

