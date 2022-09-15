Shaquille O’Neal and Patrick Bet-David get heated with their NBA’s all-time starting 5 list

Lakers Legend Shaquille O’Neal goes back and forth with entrepreneur and motivational speaker Patrick Bet-David, with their individual all-time NBA starting 5.

One of the most dominant players to ever play the game, Shaquille O’Neal’s recent appearance on the PBD podcast created quite the buzz. The four-time champion touched upon an array of topics with host Patrick Bet-David, which included on and off the court.

A significant segment of the conversation included both businessmen dishing out their all-time starting 5. From the looks of it, The Diesel looked prepared, drafting former teammate Kobe Bryant as his first pick. On the other hand, PBD seemed surprised at Michael Jordan not being the first choice.

The conversation got more intense, with O’Neal forming his backcourt with Kobe and MJ. On the other hand, Patrick went the more unconventional way, focusing more on size, having Shaq and Hakeem Olajuwon as his first 2-picks.

Shaq and PBD go back and forth, Revealing their all-time NBA starting 5, employing different selection processes.

One of the most Frequently asked questions that never seizes to draw the audience’s attention is the all-time starting 5. A favorite amongst the barber-shop conversations, having the likes of Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Magic Johnson as some of the popular choices.

Nevertheless, it’s always interesting to know a player’s perspective, whether it be previous or modern era. Thus one can imagine the anticipation around Shaq’s list, who had Patrick give him company.

Speaking of his all-time starting 5, The Diesel had Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Bill Russell, and Karl Malone.

On the other hand, PBD decided to go the rather unconventional way, with Shaquille O’Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and Dennis Rodman.

While it’s difficult to argue, the result tilts in favor of Shaq, given him having the most well-rounded team.

