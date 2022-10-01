Shaq’s biggest concern about Zion Williamson’s physical transformation for this NBA season

Zion Williamson looks more lean and in incredible physical shape ahead of the 2022 season with the New Orleans Pelicansafter he hasn’t been able to stay healthy for the better part of his career, with many attributing his physical struggles to his weight.

This offseason the former Duke player worked hard to get into good shape and now the results appear to speak for themselves.

But many now seem to doubt that Zion Williamson could get back to his dominance now that he doesn’t have the weight advantage.

Shaq talked about Zion Williamson’s physical transformation

Before his physical transformation, Zion Williamson was the second heaviest player in the NBA, only behind Boban Marjanovicwith the European player being several inches taller than Zion.

This week Shaquille O’Neal addressed Zion’s physical transformation in “The Big Podcast with Shaq” and said that Greatness isn’t guaranteed for Williamson now that he’s lost weight and even went ahead and offered the young star some advice.

“When I start losing weight getting thin, I would get injured more from contact but when I was big and looked out of shape, I was in charge,” the former NBA superstar said.

He mentioned that at a point when people deemed him to be overweight, he was running people over, with opposing players fouling him but he was unfazed by that.

“But listen, he looks good, I wish him well but I liked him when he was big Zion”, he expressed.

They went on to say that opposing players are most likely going to foul him with force and probably pain.

“He’s a big guy, did you see how he was jumping and how he was playing? So, now he looks good but he’s Zion. So, they’re gonna bring that pain, they’re gonna be bringing that force when they play against him , it’s gonna be hard fouls. I just hope his new little body can withstand that.”