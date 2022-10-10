Shaq says he wants to buy an NBA team, but not the Suns

While visiting Abu Dhabi for the NBA’s preseason games between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks, Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal told CNN that he is interested in buying an NBA team — but he won’t say which one.

“I don’t know if I’m allowed to say,” Shaq told CNN’s Becky Anderson, when asked about which team he was interested in buying. “It’d probably be disrespectful to say it, but I would like to go back home. I’ll leave that to the viewers to figure out. I would like to go back home.”

We know that the home he’s talking about is not Phoenix, where O’Neal was a member of the Suns from 2007-09. On his podcast last week, O’Neal implied he’d be Shaqtin’ a fool to bid once he learned Billionaire Jeff Bezos was interested in the club, which disgraced owner Robert Sarver announced he was selling last month.

“Jeff said he wants it, and a couple of other heavy hitters said they want it. I’m not even going to put my name in the bucket on this one. I’m not,” Shaq announced on “The Big Podcast. “

But if Shaq wants to “go home,” he could well be talking about San Antonio Texas, where O’Neal went to high school. He starred in basketball, and famously made up a story about Spurs’ star David Robinson stiffening him for an autograph as a child, in order to motivate himself when he played the Spurs. They told the story for years before coming clean.