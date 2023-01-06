Shaq Offers To Pay Fine As Chuck Swears On ‘Inside The NBA’

Prior to Thursday’s game on TNT between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks, Charles Barkley Accidentally ushered one of the words barred from live television by the Federal Communications Commission: asshole. As soon as he said it, his fellow panelist, Ernie Johnson, interrupted him with an abrupt “hey, hey, hey!” that spanned roughly eight “heys” to remind Barkley that word is prohibited. That’s a dude who’s on top of things.

Immediately, the Hall of Fame forward repeatedly apologized, and pivoted to “jackass” instead, which I guess is somehow completely fine. I can’t say I quite understand the logic, but it’s not my job to make these rules, so oh well. The damage by Barkley was already done, though, at least as it pertained to igniting the laugh box of his friend, Shaquille O’Neal, who could not contain himself from giggling and cackling. O’Neal got such a kick out of the moment that he said he’ll pay Barkley’s fine from the FCC, assuming he receives it.

Charles Barkley: “I don’t want to be one of these as*holes on Television…” Ernie Johnson: “Hey! Hey! Hey!” CB: “Oh, I mean jackasses I meant. I’m sorry.” Shaq: “Chuck I’ll tell you what: I will pay your fine to the FCC!” 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/z4MgEOhzoX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 6, 2023

Shortly after, the entire crew had some fun at the expense of Barkley’s gaffe, using words such as assets, ask, and asinine. All four of Johnson, O’Neal, Barkley and Kenny Smith shared a laugh, especially Barkley, who clearly enjoyed the jokes referencing his earlier mistake.

The best part might be Smith deep in thought, trying to build upon Johnson’s quip, while Barkley and O’Neal simply laugh. Smith is clearly trying to add onto the game, but needs a bit of time to think of something. “Ask” didn’t hold a candle to O’Neal’s “asinine” but it was nevertheless a Worthwhile usage. Kudos to the team for this funny sequence.