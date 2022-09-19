Shaq Names His Current Favorite NBA Player

Shaquille O’Neal is objectively regarded as one of the greatest players in NBA history.

Because of his unique place in league lore, O’Neal is uniquely qualified to speak on all things hoops – both past and present.

This week, they did precisely that.

In a far-reaching interview, O’Neal broke down in great detail who his favorite NBA player currently is.

That player? Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

“Because there’s no one like him,” O’Neal told Uproxx of Curry.

“People remember Shaq, there was no one like him. He’s one of those players — Mike, Kobe, LeBron, nobody like them. He has his own category: Best shooter ever. Not one of the best shooters, not Ray Allen, not Reggie Miller, he is the best shooter ever.

“I’m in a category, but there’s another name that you have to mention: Wilt Chamberlain and Shaquille O’Neal, the most dominant ever. I’m fine with that. But in his category, he’s by himself. Greatest player ever, 10 people in that category.”

O’Neal didn’t stop there, though. As far as he is concerned, that uniqueness that Curry possesses ensures his special place in NBA lore.

“So, the fact that he has his own category and nobody’s even close, and nobody’s even coming close, that should tell you a lot,” he said.

“Then if you look at him, he still looks like a little kid. That’s what amazes me the most — Jordan was big, Kobe was big, Bron is big. If you saw Steph in the grocery store and you didn’t know who he was, you’d just think he was a regular guy food shopping.

“And so the fact that he plays and dominates all those big guys, I’m amazed by that, he can just get his shot off anytime. I love that, I’m jealous of that, I wish I could shoot like that.”

O’Neal has never been one to bite his tongue. Whether he is naming his worst teammate of all time, the best player in the NBA at the moment or explaining the one major problem facing Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers – he always calls it how he sees it.

This was no exception. And it’s hard to argue with O’Neal’s points on Curry.

Curry recently revealed how much longer he envisions himself continuing to play in the NBA.

No wonder some players had trouble focusing. https://t.co/w5zutVIaKZ — Game 7 (@game7__) September 18, 2022

Fortunately for O’Neal and Warriors fans around the world, it sounds like he has no plans in calling it quits any time soon.

Is another Championship ultimately in his future?

Time will tell.

