“Shaq Is Weirdly Obsessed”: 8x NBA All-Star Receives Fans’ Backing for Clapping Back at “Professional Hater” Shaquille O’Neal
Over the years, NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal has been highly critical of an eight-time All-Star. Finally, the former NBA Champion fired back at Shaq and called him a hater. Even the NBA fans have backed the former champion and they trolled the “Professional Hater” Shaq.
Shaq has been very critical of Dwight Howard over the years. The latest Criticism was when Howard went to the Taiwanese basketball league and Shaq called it the “Lifetime fitness league”. Howard seemingly had enough, and he fired back at the four-time NBA champion.
They said, “I’ve never in my life hated you as a man, as a basketball player, anything like that…I know I show love to everyone in the world. Stop hating. I saw a video of you talking about me playing basketball in Taiwan, and I’m playing at a Lifetime Fitness league.”
Dwight Howard fires back at Shaq for calling the Taiwanese basketball league a ‘Lifetime Fitness league’
“You’re too old to be hating. You’re too big to be hating”
(Via basket news) pic.twitter.com/zguD2H8T1U
— NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 25, 2022
“Don’t disrespect my teammates and this league and these people in Taiwan like that. That is highly disrespectful, and it’s hating. You’re too old to be hating. You’re too big to be hating,” Howard added.
NBA world turns on Shaquille O’Neal after Dwight Howard fires back
The NBA world seems to have had enough of Shaq’s criticism of the former Lakers player. They backed Howard and called out Shaq for all the years of hating.
Here are some of the reactions from NBA Twitter:
He’s right. Shaq is weirdly obsessed
— Kenneth (@CarltonBanksJr2) November 25, 2022
nah but fr Tho Shaq is a professional hater 💀
— Giovanni (@alex93899882) November 25, 2022
Watch Shaq bring up some money
“I OWN 50 COMPANIES TO BE HATING ON YOUR BUM ASS”
I can’t make this up
— HARAM (@sportsguru1011) November 25, 2022
Man I used to love Shaq but I’m starting to see him for who he is
— Alpha Kabinè (@AlphaKabin4) November 25, 2022
Love Shaq but I’m ngl Dwight got a point
— Hopeful heat fan (@TylerMurdock8) November 25, 2022
A history of Shaq mocking Howard
Shaquille O’Neal has been criticizing Howard for a while now. Back when both these stars were still playing, Shaq got back that Howard started calling himself ‘Superman’, which was Shaq’s nickname. And when Howard’s moved to the Los Angeles Lakers for the first time and that experiment failed, Shaq mocked him again.
They mocked Howard even after he went to the Houston Rockets and other franchises, but most of the time, it was for his play. But when Howard won the title in 2020 with the Lakers and went on Instagram live afterwards, he was very emotional. However, Shaq called Howard out for acting like he was a core part of the team, saying that he was only a role player.
What do you think of the latest saga in the beef between the two big centers? Let us know in the comments below.