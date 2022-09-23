Shaq Called Out By Ben Simmons: NBA World Reacts

Shaq speaking into a microphone.

LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 24: Former Los Angeles Lakers player Shaquille O’Neal speaks after unveiling of his statue at Staples Center March 24, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons recently appeared on “The Old Man and the Three” podcast. While on JJ Redick’s show, the three-time All-Star opened up about his struggle with mental health.

“I was in such a bad place where I was like, f—, I’m trying to get here and you guys are, like, throwing all these other things at me to where you’re not helping. And that’s all I wanted, was help,” Simmons said when talking about his time in Philly.

