Shaq Called Out By Ben Simmons: NBA World Reacts

Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons recently appeared on “The Old Man and the Three” podcast. While on JJ Redick’s show, the three-time All-Star opened up about his struggle with mental health.

“I was in such a bad place where I was like, f—, I’m trying to get here and you guys are, like, throwing all these other things at me to where you’re not helping. And that’s all I wanted, was help,” Simmons said when talking about his time in Philly.

Simmons then made a comment about NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal that is receiving a lot of attention on social media this Thursday.

“They [Shaq] always wants to say were LSU brothers, this and that,” Simmons told Redick. “If you’re my LSU brother you would have reached out by now.

Some fans are Confused as to why Simmons expects O’Neal to reach out to him.

“I’m sorry but what obligation does Shaq have to reach out to him,” a fan tweeted.

“Who does Simmons think he is? If anything he should be the one reaching out to Shaq,” a second fan said.

On the flip side, there are fans who believe O’Neal should’ve offered guidance to Simmons.

The ball is now in Shaq’s court.

We’re hoping O’Neal and Simmons can work together to make the best out of this situation.