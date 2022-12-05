Shannon’s NBA stock is on the rise as he prepares to face his former Coach

Tuesday night’s game between Illinois and Texas at the Jimmy V Classic is a big one for several reasons.

It pits two of the top teams in the country against each other at Madison Square Garden in a game that will not only be nationally televised, but undoubtedly heavily promoted.

The game is also part of a double-header with Iowa and Duke in the nightcap. All four programs have priority prospects for NBA decision-makers, so the event is expected to draw numerous NBA scouts.

One of those prospects is Illinois’ Terrence Shannonwho was highlighted last week as one of five players currently ascending in the Draftables, a comprehensive list of NBA prospects playing college basketball.

Terrence Shannon has been on draft radars for several years, but just didn’t ascend as much as expected during his three seasons at Texas Tech. After transferring to Illinois in the off-season, that has now changed in a big way. A high-level athlete with quality positional size on the wing, at first it was his shooting and overall ball-skills that needed the most work. He made consistent strides in those areas at Tech, but saw his overall productivity decline between his sophomore and junior seasons. This year, he’s putting it all together. He’s essentially doubled his statistical production through six games, going from 10 points, 2 assists, and 2.6 rebounds per game as a junior to 20 points, 3.8 assists, and 6.2 rebounds this year. Simultaneously he’s even improved his efficiency, going from 45.5% to 54.4 from the field and 38.4% to 47.1 from behind the arc. Now, he may not be able to sustain shooting numbers quite that high, but the point is that he’s showing the shot-making and overall Offensive package to translate to the NBA level, while maintaining the same physical profile and correlating defensive upside.

5 more Threes last night from Terrence Shannon (admittedly there are 15 attempts). Averaging 3 made Threes per game this year is 43%. Made a total of 9 Threes as a freshman is 25%. Shooting/offensive progression has him among recent Draftables Risers https://t.co/ZubVARtHbF pic.twitter.com/GMaE6HrOxb — Adam Finkelstein (@AdamFinkelstein) November 30, 2022

Of course, Tuesday’s game has some personal connections for Shannon too as he’ll face a Texas team coached by Chris Beardhis first college Coach at Texas Tech.

Shannon’s two years under Beard were somewhat up-and-down. He started 20 of 29 games as a freshman and averaged 9.8 points and 4.1 rebounds in 23.5 minutes per night. His output grew to 12.9 points in 26.7 minutes as a sophomore, but he only started 13 of the team’s 28 games.

Beard left for Texas following the season, and Shannon’s productivity dipped to 10.4 points in 25 minutes under Mark Adams as noted above.

This year at Illinois, under Brad UnderwoodShannon’s Offensive numbers have catapulted as he’s shot the ball at an unprecedented rate that has come in correlation to his freedom on the Offensive end of the role.

Shannon is coming into the game in a bit of a shooting slump after going 0-5 from behind the arc on Friday against Maryland and 5-15 a game earlier against Syracuse.

Will Shannon force the issue in an effort to prove himself to NBA Scouts or his former coach?

What defensive schemes will Beard elect to utilize on Shannon, given how well he knows him?

Those are just some of the questions that make Tuesday night’s match-up so interesting.