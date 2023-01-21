Shannon Sharpe, Tee Morant Involved in Halftime Altercation During Lakers-Grizzlies

Following the second quarter of Friday night’s game between the Lakers and Grizzlies in Los Angeles, a shouting match broke out involving notable names at Crypto.com arena.

Fox Analyst Shannon Sharpe and Tee Morant, the father of Memphis star Ja Morant, were seen shouting at each other courtside and needed to be separated by several team staffers, arena security and even game officials.

It’s unclear what triggered the incident, but Tee Morant and Grizzlies center Steven Adams were shouting at Sharpe as the teams were heading to the locker room for halftime.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button