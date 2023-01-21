Shannon Sharpe Incident at Lakers-Grizzlies Draws Reactions From NBA World

A Shocking scene broke out at Friday’s LakersGrizzlies game at Crypto.com Arena when a number of high-profile personalities, both on the court and on the sideline, got into a heated verbal confrontation at the start of halftime.

Following the end of the second quarter, former NFL star and Fox Sports host Shannon Sharpe, a number of Memphis players and Ja Morant’s father, Tee, got into a shouting match and needed to be physically separated by security, referees and team staff. It’s unclear exactly what led to the start of the altercation, but the video showed Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks and center Stephen Adams yelling in Sharpe’s direction before being joined by Ja Morant and eventually, Ja’s father.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button