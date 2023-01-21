Shannon Sharpe clip from 2021 going viral after Lakers-Grizzlies Fiasco

Hall of Fame tight end and Fox pundit Shannon Sharpe became the biggest story in sports out of nowhere Friday night, jawing at Grizzlies guards Dillon Brooks and And Morantcenter Steven Adamsand Ja’s father Tee during Memphis’ 122-121 loss to the Lakers.

“They didn’t want this smoke, Dave,” Sharpe memorably told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin after the confrontation. “They do all the talking and jockeying and I’m not about that jockeying. It started with Dillon Brooks. I said he was too small to guard LeBron. They said, ‘F—’ us. I said, ‘F— you back. He started to come at me and I said, ‘you don’t want these problems.’ And then Ja came out of nowhere talking. They definitely didn’t want these problems. Then the dad came and he obviously doesn’t want any problems. But I wanted anything they had. Don’t let these fools fool you now.”

