Shane Beamer trolls Mark Stoops into another dimension, wins the college football weekend | This is the Loop

OK, so his name is Alex Mastromanno, in which case we should all collectively yell WHAT ARE YOU DOING ALEX at our computer screens right now. It’s easy to sit here and say he would have walked to a first down without actually knowing if a four or five-star athlete from NC State might have closed in on him, but MAN, it sure looks like he would have walked to a first down. Obviously, with the Wolfpack coming back and winning 19-17, this play is that much more painful for the Seminole faithful. Just a gutting, gutting loss for a program that seems to be returning to the FSU we came to know and love. Brutal special teams Mistakes were once a Hallmark of the program, though. So they’ve got that going for them.