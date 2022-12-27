Shane Beamer Talks Gator Bowl & South Carolina Football

For the umpteenth time in a row, the college football season seems to end just as quickly as it started for an abundance of major power five programs, and the Gamecocks are one of those teams as they’re now just four days out from playing the Gator Bowl against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The team traveled down to Jacksonville, Florida, and held their first practice of the week at Ponte Vedra High School on Monday morning. As the players finished up, Shane Beamer took some time with the media to answer some questions regarding the team’s personnel and preparation for their Friday matchup.

Regarding how defections have changed the depth chart and potential game plan, Beamer specifically noted how two tight end sets probably wouldn’t be utilized as often and that they can’t have Nate Adkins play every snap of the game, so they’ll have to improvise in order to fill in the gap.

“Everything that we install and put in offensively we try and do conceptually to where multiple guys can do multiple things. So you may see a lot of the same plays, just with different people doing it, and you gotta be creative.”

In terms of players whose statuses are in doubt, Josh Vann didn’t make the trip and won’t be able to play, while Jalen Brooks is doubtful as his off-field situation is still ongoing. Running back Christian Beal-Smith was a full participant in Monday’s practice, but Coach Beamer stopped short of saying the 6th year player was one hundred percent healthy.

In terms of preparing for Tyler Buchner, the potential starting quarterback for the Irish, Beamer said that the trust Notre Dame’s coaching staff showed in him earlier this season speaks to the caliber of player Buchner is.

“Drew Pyne’s a really Talented quarterback and they made Tyler the starter to start the season, so that kinda tells you everything you need to know… You’re not named the starting quarterback for game one at Notre Dame if you’re not a Talented quarterback.”

In terms of how the team has handled Bowl practice up to this point, the second-year head coach gushed over the team’s overall mentality coming into this week.

“I’ve been really proud of them. We told the players in the first team meeting that if you’re in this room, you’re telling us that this Bowl game is really important to you,” Beamer stated. “The way they’ve handled themselves has shown me that… They’ve practiced the right way.”

