Shane Beamer is Spencer Rattler, South Carolina football roster 2023

COLUMBIA — South Carolina football Coach Shane Beamer hasn’t had a moment to slow down since the Gamecocks beat Clemson in the final regular-season game of 2022.

Thanks to the NCAA’s new recruiting calendar and the transfer portal, Beamer said the last two months have been packed to the brim for the Gamecocks staff as they attempt to finish building the 2023 roster. Next year’s Squad is nearing completion, but the team still has several outstanding high school targets who have yet to commit, headlined by five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor. Hundreds of players also remain available in the transfer portal.

After being honored for beating Clemson at Halftime of the Gamecocks men’s basketball game against Auburn, Beamer broke down where the team stands heading into spring practice and the upcoming season.

Spencer Rattler and other potential returnees

After considering entering the NFL Draft, both quarterback Spencer Rattler and star wide receiver Antwane “Juice” Wells announced in January that they will return to South Carolina next year. Beamer credited new Offensive Coordinator Dowell Loggains with an essential role in keeping those Offensive standouts in Columbia.

“(Loggains) does a great job of building relationships with people. He spent a lot of time talking to Spencer and Juice, and I would say that he was key in those guys coming back,” Beamer said. “Thankful that they chose to stay here at Carolina, and it adds to the energy that we already created with the end of the season.”

South Carolina is also optimistic that edge rusher Jordan Strachan will be cleared to return in 2023. The fifth-year senior is Awaiting approval of a medical Eligibility waiver from the NCAA after suffering a season-ending ACL injury in Week 2. Beamer said Strachan is fully participating in team activities.

Three other players — center Hank Manos, Offensive lineman Wyatt Campbell and tight end Chad Terrell — all have Eligibility remaining but are not expected to return. Beamer said they are not currently involved in workouts.

Shane Beamer’s biggest concerns

The Gamecocks are desperately lacking depth at edge rusher Entering 2023, and Beamer knows it. Landing Harbor alongside four-star linemen Monteque Rhames and Desmond Umeozulu in the incoming class would be a big improvement, but there is no guarantee that any of those prospects will be prepared to start against SEC competition as true freshmen.

“The recruiting prior to (defensive ends coach) Sterling Lucas getting here Frankly wasn’t what it needed to be, and Sterling’s done an amazing job of recruiting,” Beamer said. “With Jordan Strachan coming back, Terrell Dawkins coming back, Tyreek Johnson coming back, Brian Thomas, it’s time for those guys to take another step … We need more than two guys at that position, so that’s something that we’ve got to continue to look at and evaluate. I like the guys that we have, but we need to add more depth to that room for sure.”

Coaching changes and Integrating Dowell Loggains

Beamer said the transition from former Offensive Coordinator Marcus Satterfield to Loggains has been seamless, from working with current players to the recruiting trail.

“Dowell has been amazing. I know we haven’t played a game yet, but he’s been even better than I thought he would be,” Beamer said. “He’s been kind of just going with me everywhere we go recruiting. He and I get talking and talking about the offense and getting to know recruits. I’ve been really, really impressed.”

The Offensive line is also adapting to a coaching change after former Offensive Analyst Lonnie Teasley was promoted to O-line Coach to replace Greg Adkins. Adkins stepped away from his coaching role during the 2022 season due to health issues, but Beamer confirmed Adkins plans to stay on with the Gamecocks in 2023 in an Offensive role to be determined.