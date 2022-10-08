Shams: Where NBA CBA talks stand, plus new issues on the Players Association agenda

With a Dec. 15 mutual opt-out date Looming for the NBA and the Players Association under their current collective bargaining agreement, both sides are in serious conversations over key points that will make up the league’s new CBA.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver, NBPA executive director Tamika Tremaglio and their respective parties have held extensive talks recently in a positive environment that is the result of both sides having success at tweaking and adding new elements to the current CBA throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2020 and 2021, the NBA and NBPA worked together to navigate multiple high-level aspects of the CBA amid unprecedented circumstances that kept the league running. Now, they must carry that momentum forward to sort through new issues together.

Top officials from the NBA and NBPA will hold their next in-person meeting this week, sources told The Athletic, a critical session that will set the stage ahead of the December deadline. Sources said that the NBA has sent new proposals to the NBPA recently.

Before the league’s ruling on Suns owner Robert Sarver led to her calling for his ouster, Tremaglio recently spoke with The Athletic about new issues being considered and where things stand in negotiations. One new, major goal for the NBPA is the idea of ​​building lasting equity for its players beyond their playing days.

The word ‘partnership’ has been a constant theme over the past few years when talking about the relationship between the league and its players. For the Players Association, the belief is that the partnership should create financial staying power for its constituents beyond their playing days in the form of equity.