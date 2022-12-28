Shamrock boys golf claims state title, girls soccer reaches semifinal















Scotus Central Catholic athletics had its ups and downs in 2022 with golf winning a state title, girls’ soccer reaching a state semifinal and basketball improving.

The Shamrock boys were able to get over the hump and clinch a state title after finishing second in 2021. The Shamrocks were able to win the title by shooting 31 strokes better than the second place team.

The boys last won a state title in golf in 1981.

Three individual members were able to medal along with the team. Seth VunCannon and Nick Fleming both tied for third, and Nolan Fleming finished at 10th. Nick will be the only returning member as the other two closed their high school careers as champions. The boys were able to win at home as Elks Country Club hosted.

The Scotus girls’ team finished third at the state championships with Cecilia Arndt finishing fourth as an individual as a freshman.

The girls’ soccer team put together an incredible season in 2022 with a 16-3 overall record and a deep playoff run. At one point, the Shamrocks were able to string together wins in 15 straight matches, outscoring opponents 81-5 in the span.

Eventual state Champion Skutt Catholic knocked out the Shamrocks in the semifinals.

The Shamrocks were led by a duo of top scorers in the state with both Emma and Libbie Brezenski finishing top eight in the state with Emma’s 38 goals leading the state. Libbie finished with 22 goals for eighth in the state. Emma also finished tied second in the state with 16 assists while leading the state with 92 points on the year as a freshman.

With both girls returning the Shamrocks will look to build off their success from 2022.

The boys’ soccer team was able to put together a 12-5 season

Jose Cruz finished second in the state with 26 goals and fourth in the state with 59 points as a sophomore. Senior Chance Bailey finished sixth in the state with 49 points and led the state with 19 assists.

The Shamrocks’ season would later come to a close in district play.

The Scotus girls’ basketball team closed the 2021-2022 season off with a loss in the district tournament and finished with a 16-9 record. The Shamrock girls are currently sitting at 5-2 this season.

The Shamrock boys have already matched their win total from last season. Scotus finished 4-19 and currently have shown improvement as they sit at 4-2 heading into the new year.















Two individuals competed in the state tournament as Riley Eickmeier ended his run in the quarterfinal of the consolation bracket after picking up multiple wins. The senior finished 40-11. Spencer Wittwer made it into the second round of the consultation tournament picking up two wins, Wittwer is currently a junior with a record of 10-3 this season.

Both the boys’ and girls’ track and field teams were able to place multiple participants in the state championships with Grace Mustard leading the way in her final stretch as a senior. Mustard was able to place eighth in the 100-meter hurdles and 13th in the long jump. Kyra Bowen was also able to compete for the girls and finished 18th in the triple jump as a sophomore. Both senior Chloe Walker and junior Hailey Steffensme took part in the Discus throw with Walker finishing seventh, and Steffensme ninth.

The boys were able to have two participants as Tim Sliva closed his career in 18th place in the high jump and Jude Maguire took 22nd in the 1600 meter run as a sophomore.

The Shamrock football team put together a 6-3 regular season before their season came to a close as Scotus fell in the opening round of the playoffs.

Seniors led the way for the Shamrocks, with Jack Faust leading the team with 92 tackles. Trenton Cielocha threw for 920 yards and nine touchdowns while also running for 254 and five touchdowns.

Coming back for the Shamrocks are Henry Ramaekers who tallied 59 tackles, two fumble recoveries, 681 yards on the ground and 10 rushing touchdowns. Luke Wemhoff was the leading receiver with 20 receptions and 275 yards. Both will be back as Juniors in 2023.

Scotus participated on the Columbus tennis team with the teams of Blake Wemhoff and Alex Zoucha making it to the Class A No. 1 doubles state bracket, falling in the first round. The duo of Bohden Jedlicka and Carter Goc made it to the second round of the No. 2 doubles after winning 6-2 and 6-2 to open.

Two Scotus students were pivotal to the Columbus baseball team with Jack Faust and Brennen Jelinek playing key roles. Jelinek pitched the third most innings for the Discoverers with a 2.75 ERA. Faust led Columbus in plate appearances with 99 while having a .324 batting average.

The Discoverers finished the year with a 13-14 record.

Scotus’ Kyra Bowden and Lindsay Ohnoutka each heavily participated on Columbus’ softball team. Bowden finished fourth on the team among players with over 50 appearances in batting average with .296 and Ohnoutka’s .268 finished eighth on the team.

Bowden tied for fourth with 17 RBI and Ohnoutka’s 10 RBI tied for 10th on the team.

Columbus finished 14-22 overall as a team in 2022.