Shaky 3-point shooting from Creighton men’s basketball allowed St. Thomas to hang around

Through thirty minutes of its season opener, No. 9 Creighton men’s basketball didn’t leave its best impression as a top-10 squad in the nation. A series of uncharacteristic things left a game with the Fearless St. Thomas Tommies too close for comfort before the Bluejays grabbed hold of things.

Among the unexpected events for CU was its lack of resistance on defense for a while. It’s understandable, as the Jays’ Perimeter defense isn’t expected to have reached its final form so soon. Junior Ryan Kalkbrenner also suffered from illness, looking the part early on.

Even still, CU’s defense wasn’t the difference between needing a late charge to safely secure a 12-point win and possibly blowing the Tommies out by 30. It was its 3-point shooting.

The Jays shot 8-for-34 from long range against St. Thomas, a 23.5% showing that looked just as harsh as the percentages. But another number stood out Monday, reminding Creighton viewers that one game isn’t enough to count this team out as shooters ahead of Thursday’s game against North Dakota.

People are also reading…

According to Shot Quality, Creighton ranked seventh among AP Top 25 teams in score margin at +26.9. For reference, Baylor — which downed Mississippi Valley State by 64 points on opening day — topped the list at 46.8.

After shooting just 30.8% from deep last season, how the Jays have improved from long range after adding shooters and improving their own was a theme throughout the summer. Having the ball handlers to create advantages and find shooters to showcase said shooting was discussed often, especially with CU’s selection of players who can create off the dribble.

The Jays didn’t struggle to earn a barrage of looks that, in another reality, would’ve buried St. Thomas far earlier. Of the shots they got, plenty were wide open.

Part of that was because of the way the Tommies chose to defend them.

St. Thomas’ gameplan was firm: Pack the paint and let Creighton shoot it out of the game. It pulled its weak side defender away from the corner, sometimes to the point where the player would be completely underneath the rim.

There wasn’t often a rush to get to the corner. If they got some sort of contest, fine. More often than not, they were OK with corner 3s. No matter who was out there.

Part of the Jays’ efficient looks were also from their own ball handlers. Between senior Baylor Scheierman making skip passes or sophomore Ryan Nembhard looking for teammates, Creighton’s shooters got the opportunities. Scheierman and Nembhard combined for eight of the team’s 11 assists, numbers that won’t tell you just how many open opportunities the Jays saw.

Even just a few more made 3-pointers would’ve changed the Outlook of the game drastically.

Basketball is a game of variance. One that might see a prolific shooter like senior Francisco Farabello miss all four of his shots from deep on a night like Monday.

For what it’s worth, several of the 3s Creighton knocked down were crucial. Redshirt Mason Miller’s couple of treys came at times where the Jays needed a bucket. Nembhard’s shot to end the first half gave the team some breathing room. And Scheierman’s pair of 3s that came just a minute apart after St. Thomas took a second–half lead proved to be the two biggest shots of the game.

It shouldn’t be understated how crucial Creighton’s defense — which allowed a single bucket from St. Thomas’ final 13 attempts — was to pull away.

But there’s something to be said about the level of shot making Scheierman displayed when it mattered, as well as the quality of shots Creighton got all night — even if the Tommies pulled their weak side defender from the corner at times. It’s tough to imagine the Jays shooting 23.5% every night with their personnel.