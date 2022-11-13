Shaker’s special girls’ soccer season ends in Class AA state semifinals
DRYDEN — Over 80 pulse-pounding minutes Saturday night the Shaker and Clarence girls’ soccer teams battled for a chance to play for the state championship Sunday night. As thrilling as the theater the teams provided on the field was, what they did after finishing the game may have been equally stellar.
As the Blue Bison and Red Devils walked away from the Awards ceremony, they, without any guidance from anyone, began hugging each other.