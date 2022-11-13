Shaker’s special girls’ soccer season ends in Class AA state semifinals

DRYDEN — Over 80 pulse-pounding minutes Saturday night the Shaker and Clarence girls’ soccer teams battled for a chance to play for the state championship Sunday night. As thrilling as the theater the teams provided on the field was, what they did after finishing the game may have been equally stellar.

As the Blue Bison and Red Devils walked away from the Awards ceremony, they, without any guidance from anyone, began hugging each other.

“That was an amazing game, and they played amazing,” Shaker senior midfielder Francesca Logrippo said of Clarence. “They weren’t mean girls. They were so nice. We went after and gave them hugs. There is no sadness. We made history, we did everything we could out there. I am really proud of us.”

Ultimately, Sammi Jo Payne proved to be a soccer migraine headache for the Blue Bison as the Clarence junior scored two goals, including the game-winning tally with 25:54 left in the second half, as the No. 2 ranked Red Devils defeated No. 1 ranked Shaker 2-1 at Tompkins Community College.

“A lot of rushes. A lot of runs,” Shaker Coach Mike Brehm said. “I wasn’t worried when we went down one. This is a special team – a non-stop team. This was a semifinal that was like a final with the back-and-forth. It was real soccer and it had to be exciting as hell to watch.”

Shaker (19-2) had never reached the state Playoffs prior to this season. The Blue Bison spent six weeks ranked atop the Class AA poll and showed themselves to be a worthy threat for a state championship. Clarence (19-1), winners of 13 Section VI championships, will face Ward Melville Sunday attempting to win its first state title.

Logrippo was extremely active at both ends of the field all evening. She knocked away three corner kicks on offense and opened the scoring on a brilliant Strike with 9:43 remaining in the first half. The senior gathered in a pass on the left side, continued that direction and quickly shifted right and lofted a high-arcing shot from 30 yards out into the upper right corner of the goal.

“I know my range and I had no one around, so why not just take a chance,” Logrippo said. “It was early in the game and we had nothing to lose. When it went in, I couldn’t believe it. I thought I hit it over. When it went in, it just made me so happy.”

The Red Devils answered back quickly as Payne headed in her 17th goal of the season on a cross from Ella Judd with 5:08 left in the opening half.

“That definitely increased their momentum and eased their tension,” Logrippo said.

Emily Pardo made a Stellar run past three defenders, using a back heel to gain separation on the final defender, but the senior’s shot was deflected away by Clarence junior goalie Emily McLough seven minutes into the second half.

Payne’s second goal was set up by a feed from senior Captain Gabby Irwin. The up-and-down action continued the rest of the game.





Logrippo sent a free kick into the box and McLouth punched it away and collided with a Shaker player. The officials ordered McLouth to come off the field to be examined with 3:20 left. She returned to the game 80 seconds later.

“That was a huge save,” Brehm said.

“My goal was to at least get it on frame so if she hit it at all, we had a bunch of people crashing in the box,” Logrippo said. “It did that. Unfortunately, no one could get on it. She made a great save.”

As Brehm gathered his players to speak to them before leaving the field, he told them how awesome they played and how proud he was.

“Tears or no tears, we definitely did something that has never happened before,” Logrippo said. “That is so amazing and I am glad I got to do that my senior year.”