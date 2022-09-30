Shaker slips past Shenendehowa 1-0 in Suburban Council boys’ soccer play
LATHAM — Owen Brant glanced down, moved forward and ripped his penalty kick into the net with 6:47 remaining in the opening half Thursday evening. The Shaker sophomore did not know at the time that his third goal in two games would ultimately hold up as the Blue Bison prevailed 1-0 in a Showdown of Class AA Suburban Council Blue Division Titans against Shenendehowa.
“It felt great. It was really fun,” Brant said. “It was very energizing: a great moment.”