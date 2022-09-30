Shaker slips past Shenendehowa 1-0 in Suburban Council boys’ soccer play

LATHAM — Owen Brant glanced down, moved forward and ripped his penalty kick into the net with 6:47 remaining in the opening half Thursday evening. The Shaker sophomore did not know at the time that his third goal in two games would ultimately hold up as the Blue Bison prevailed 1-0 in a Showdown of Class AA Suburban Council Blue Division Titans against Shenendehowa.

“It felt great. It was really fun,” Brant said. “It was very energizing: a great moment.”

“You love to see a sophomore step up like that, drawing the foul himself,” Shaker Coach Dan Fountain said. “He made the most of his chance.”

Shaker (7-0-1 overall, 5-0-1 league), ranked No. 18 in the latest edition of the Class AA boys’ soccer state rankings, added to its list of impressive victories and posted its seventh shutout this season. They have now outscored their opponents 26-1.

“That is a great win for us,” Fountain said. “Shen is an unbelievably Talented team. They’re ranked fifth in the state. They definitely had more of the possession time. We had to Settle a little deep and waited for our chances. The boys stayed disciplined and patient. We had to pick our moments.”

“When you play Shaker, you are not going to have a ton of opportunities,” Shen Coach Jonathan Bain said. “We did have some and didn’t convert. We had two opportunities in the first half and some balls go through the box in the second half. If you make a mistake and give up a PK, Shaker is going to Punish you.”

Brant hardly looked a youngster out there when his moment arrived to shine after getting hauled down from behind heading towards the goal. He calmly went about his business and converted his chance into the left corner of the net.

“Right when I made contact, I knew it was going in,” Brant said.

“Against Shen, you aren’t going to get many moments. When you do, you have to capitalize,” Fountain said. “Owen did that.”

In a contest played in front of an enthusiastic crowd rooting for both teams that felt like a Sectional contest, Shaker’s play at midfield stood out. Every time the Plainsmen (6-2, 5-1) attempted to string together an extended possession, they often had the ball taken away.





“The fans were great. It was so fun to be there. The fans kept the energy going throughout the whole game,” Brant said. “When our midfield got those key wins, it was great. They kept going at them and didn’t let (Shen’s Offensive players) get past them. They kept putting on the pressure. When we got the ball, we went up and counter -attacked.”

“Lesedi Sekhobo, Brendan Degan and Ben Halek were in the middle. All played fantastic,” Fountain said. “It was an exciting game. Shen had two or three really good chances and we had two or three really good chances. We’re getting better each game,” Fountain said.

“I wasn’t disappointed in how we played,” Bain said. “The game was fast and physical. The boys were able to handle it. I think we’re in a good spot. It was a 1-0 game. We were in it. It easily could have turned into a draw. It doesn’t it doesn’t always happen that way.”