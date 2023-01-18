Shaka Smart’s Marquette basketball team has one of the top offenses

The cutting-edge offense being run by the Marquette men’s basketball team has earned rave reviews from the entire spectrum of hoops hipsters.

Wordsmiths have penned longform articles regarding head Coach Shaka Smart freshening up his ideas about pace and space with input from special Assistant Nevada Smith. The more analytically-driven observers point out that the Golden Eagles are the No. 2 team in adjusted Offensive efficiency, behind only Purdue in the rankings on statistical website KenPom.com. Video clips of backdoor cuts and no-look passes are looped and breathlessly broken down on social media.

After a popular Xs-and-Os Twitter account dug into an Offensive set that resulted in a reverse layup from Kam Jones, the Golden Eagles guard chimed in with his own observation:

“I’m ngl (not gonna lie) this wasn’t even a play call we was just hoopin”

