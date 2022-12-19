Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Updated Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Thunder Game

It’s Monday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers in Oklahoma.

For the game, they could be without their best player, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is listed as questionable due to a back injury.

Underdog NBA: “Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (back) now listed questionable Monday.”

