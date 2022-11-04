Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Looks Like NBA’s Most Improved Player in Early Slate

Through just six games, rising Oklahoma City guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looks like the NBA’s most improved player.

Of course, the award signifying him as such would be nice, but if you asked him, it probably doesn’t matter. Averaging 31.5 points, 6.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds, Gilgeous-Alexander is focusing on his on-court performance.

It’s a small sample size, one that Thunder head Coach Mark Daigneault would likely tell you to ignore, but the signs are there that Gilgeous-Alexander has taken tremendous strides this season, regardless of stats.

