Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Looks Like NBA’s Most Improved Player in Early Slate

Through just six games, rising Oklahoma City guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looks like the NBA’s most improved player.

Of course, the award signifying him as such would be nice, but if you asked him, it probably doesn’t matter. Averaging 31.5 points, 6.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds, Gilgeous-Alexander is focusing on his on-court performance.

It’s a small sample size, one that Thunder head Coach Mark Daigneault would likely tell you to ignore, but the signs are there that Gilgeous-Alexander has taken tremendous strides this season, regardless of stats.

Starting with offense, he’s added 7.0 full points per game so far, but it’s not necessarily due to improved shooting, but rather improved decision making.

Gilgeous-Alexander is shooting a good deal better from the field, but almost no better from beyond the arc. Simply put, he’s making better reads, limiting low efficiency shots and taking good ones. And the eye test proves it.

He’s also been a better facilitator, recognizing when to bow out of a clogged lane or double (sometimes triple) team.

His mid-range shooting has been near impeccable. Having watched all of his games this season, one finds themselves expecting the ball to touch nothing but net when No. 2 in blue gets to his spots.

And we haven’t even covered defense yet.

In true Daigneault-driven fashion, Gilgeous-Alexander has completely reformed himself on that end of the court. He’s averaging 2.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game, but more importantly is using his length and strength to disarm and disrupt the opposition.

So far, Gilgeous-Alexander has seen a jump in every major statistical category save for rebounds. But even if his current pace isn’t sustainable, which it most likely isn’t, Gilgeous-Alexander’s improved Mindset and style alone are reason for celebration.

