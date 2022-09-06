Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Leads the Way in Thunder NBA 2K Ratings

With a new NBA season comes a new NBA 2K video game. As September progresses, the time has come for the annual release of the popular basketball game, and player rankings have been listed on the official website. As you could guess, Oklahoma City’s ranking wasn’t near the top.

Granted, Chet Holmgren and the Rookies haven’t seen their overalls yet, as that information will likely come out when the game drops. But still, the Thunder have just two players ranked in the 80’s.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is obviously Oklahoma City’s best player and his rating proves it with a Stellar 88 overall. Could he be a little higher? Maybe. The rest of the roster stays relatively consistent with where things left off last year, which is pretty interesting.

Josh Giddey was listed as an 81 even after an impressive Summer League showing in both Utah and Vegas. Oklahoma City is expecting him to take a big jump forward this season, and if that’s the case, his rating could be on the rise. Read Dort is listed as a 79 overall, which slots in as the third best player in Oklahoma City’s lineup. His 79 overall is one of the more egregious ratings on the roster, especially after the contract he just signed.

Scroll to Continue

The most concerning part about choosing to play with the Thunder on 2k will be the outside shooting aspect. Mike Muscala is listed as the Thunder’s best 3-point shooter at an 86 overall with Tre Mann trailing at 80. From there, it turns puzzling. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is a 78 overall from 3-point range, while Lu Dort is a 77. The most surprising thing, though, is that Gilgeous-Alexander is only rated a 76 from deep. Outside of last season, SGA has been a pretty efficient long range shooter.

Without having any real long range threats and no players above a 90 overall, the Thunder will once again be hard to use in the video game. Hopefully when Chet steps on the virtual court, he will provide the floor spacing necessary to carry the otherwise uninteresting 2K squad.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.