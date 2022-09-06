Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Leads the Way in Thunder NBA 2K Ratings

With a new NBA season comes a new NBA 2K video game. As September progresses, the time has come for the annual release of the popular basketball game, and player rankings have been listed on the official website. As you could guess, Oklahoma City’s ranking wasn’t near the top.

Granted, Chet Holmgren and the Rookies haven’t seen their overalls yet, as that information will likely come out when the game drops. But still, the Thunder have just two players ranked in the 80’s.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is obviously Oklahoma City’s best player and his rating proves it with a Stellar 88 overall. Could he be a little higher? Maybe. The rest of the roster stays relatively consistent with where things left off last year, which is pretty interesting.

