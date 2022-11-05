Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a Top-Five NBA Scorer Through Seven Games

With the NBA season going strong for two weeks now, things are changing and changing fast. Expectations for both teams and players prior to the start of 2022-23 have been shattered. The Oklahoma City Thunder’s record sits with a winning percentage of .500 and Aleksej Pokusevski looks like an NBA player.

One of the other major shifts that appears to be happening is the Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander evolving into a top-five scorer in the NBA and some would say a top 15 or 20 player in the league.

