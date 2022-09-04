Shahi’s late goal keeps the Lady Chaps undefeated in the young season

Next Game: Colorado State – Pueblo 9/8/2022 | 7:30 PM LSC Digital Network 99.1 FM Chap Radio Sept. 08 (Thu) / 7:30 PM Colorado State – Pueblo History

LUBBOCK, Texas – In a back-and-forth affair with East Central, a late second half goal by Julie Shahi allowed the Lubbock Christian Lady Chaps to remain undefeated, picking up a 3-3 draw with the Tigers on Sunday, Sept. 4.

The Lady Chaps (2-0-2) took the lead early for the second match in a row, with the one-two punch of Avery Jennings and Arely Jimenez finding Stephanie McClung in the box to put Lubbock Christian ahead 1-0 in the 14thth minute. The goal is McClung’s second of the season and it is the second straight match that she has scored the first goal of the game.

LCU did not hold the lead for long, as Jocelyn Caracheo found Alexis Perez in the 19thth minute for the first goal of the match for East Central (0-2-2) to tie it up at one goal apiece. It is the first goal that the Lady Chaps have allowed all season, and the first goal allowed in 293 minutes of game time dating back to the 2021 campaign.

Deadlocked at one, Maddie Hoel fired an opposite foot laser off the end of her boot that sailed into the back of the net in the 29th minute, her first goal of the season to give the Lady Chaps a 2-1 lead at the intermission.

The Tigers Wasted little time in the second half, as Abbie Morris found herself one-on-one in front of goal in the 52n.d minute, pushing the ball over the head of Abby Kone to tie the match back up at two.

For the first time this season, the Lady Chaps faced a deficit of any kind, as Caracheo found Tanja Baubock off a corner kick in the 72n.d minute to give East Central the 3-2 advantage.

The Tiger lead did not last long, as Andy Holder found Shahi just outside of the box in the 76thth minute, who pushed the ball over the arm of Baylee Hensley, putting the match all square at three goals each.

A pair of shots by Graycen Rasmussen just missed the mark for the Lady Chaps, and the match ended in a 3-3 draw.

LCU outshot East Central 23-14 but finished with just eight shots on goal compared to six by the Tigers.

With two assists, Caracheo is the first LCU opponent to finish a match with multiple assists since Delaney Schmidt of Dallas Baptist did so on Sept. 22, 2018. That match was a 4-1 win for the Patriots.

The Lady Chaps now move to 10-2-1 all-time in home openers. It is the first time LCU has ever finished with a draw in a home opener, and the first draw at home since a 0-0 decision against Oklahoma Christian on Sept. 22. LCU is 3-0-1 in their last four home openers, last falling to no. 3 UC Colorado Springs 2-1 on Sept. 1, 2018.

LCU will stay at home to face the CSU-Pueblo Thunderwolves on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 7:30 PM. Fans can purchase tickets for the match at lcuchaps.com.