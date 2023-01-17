Shaheen Holloway, Dan Hurley & history

It’s hard to make history in Big East basketball, but on Wednesday, Shaheen Holloway and Dan Hurley are going to do it.

When 15th-ranked Connecticut plays at Seton Hall (6:30 pm, Fox Sports 1) it will mark the first time two former Big East players with the same alma mater will face off as Big East head coaches.

Hurley was a point guard at Seton Hall from 1991-96, and Holloway ran the point for the Pirates from 1996-2000.

If anyone could have seen this coming, it would be Levell Sanders, who played alongside each guy in the Hall’s backcourt for two years and is now a college head coach himself at Binghamton.

But Sanders did not foresee this – for either of them.

Jerry Walker (left) and Danny Hurley playing for Seton Hall in 1993
In 2000, Seton Hall point guard Shaheen Holloway goes to the hoop in front of St. John's Anthony Glover and Lavor Postell.

“I think Sha thought he would play in the NBA and ride off into the sunset,” Sanders said via phone Monday. “I wouldn’t have thought Danny would be a coach. He was so against coaching. He would give the coaches a hard time – he was such a smart aleck.”

Both have achieved quite a bit on the sidelines. Hurley built Wagner and Rhode Island into winners and now has UConn back on the national stage. Holloway guided Saint Peter’s to the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight last season, perhaps the Greatest Cinderella run in the Big Dance’s history. Sanders could see Holloways’ swagger in those Peacocks.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button