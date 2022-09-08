Shady Spring’s Todd Duncan climbing the ladder as the WVU golf team opens a new season

(Sean Covich preseason Zoom conference)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Sean Covich enters his eighth season leading the WVU golf program this weekend when the Mountaineers compete in the Gopher Invitational in Minnesota. An offseason of reflection has led to changes in practice, qualifying and workouts after the Mountaineers finished tenth in the Big 12 Conference tournament in April.

“It goes back to last season ending on a kind of disappointing stretch the last few tournaments. That was really motivating for me as a Coach to look at how we can do things better, really how I can structure things better. I spent the whole offseason, me and Coach [Clay] Bounds our Assistant coach, just trying to figure out what we can do better,” Covich said.

“I just didn’t do a good job of holding the guys accountable and creating structure. Sometimes when you have a really talented team, you just kind of let it play out because you know they are going to perform. That was the reason we probably didn’t play as well towards the end.”

All nine players on the roster will travel to Minnesota. Five will compete for the team score and four golfers will compete in a separate event as individuals.

Trent Tipton, Todd Duncan, Kaleb Wilson, Max Green and Jackson Davenport earned their spots in the Gopher Invitational through Qualifying tournaments.

Tipton, a senior, struggled to enter the lineup early in his WVU career. However, they qualified for the United States Amateur last month. And in WVU’s first preseason qualifying tournament at Bedford Springs, Tipton shot a three-round total of 20-under-par. That included a course record round of 60 (12-under-par).

“He was completely lost. Any kid I think, I don’t know if they would come back from that. But he really just put in the work. They slowly got better and started to gain some confidence. He turned a corner in 2021. What led to his improvement? It is whatever he’s got inside of him — grit, determination, belief and just wanting to work hard.”

Shady Spring High School Graduate Todd Duncan has earned the No. 2 spot in this weekend’s lineup by winning the Qualifying tournament at Pete Dye Golf Club with a 54-hole total of 5-under-par. Duncan played in eight tournaments as a freshman in 2021-2022.

“They just kind of figured it out after a year of getting beat up in Qualifying and getting beat up in tournaments. You figure out where you are throwing away shots and mentally how you need to perform. It is a big jump from high school golf in West Virginia to the Big 12. They absorbed everything and came back with a different Mindset and a little more mature. He is hitting the ball better. And he learned that you don’t need to fire at every single flag and make birdie every single hole. That is not how you play college golf. He is starting to figure that out.”

Freshman Kaleb Wilson is the lone newcomer to enter this week’s starting lineup.

“He just keeps the ball in play and he’s got a great short game. I feel like he almost makes every single putt that he looks at. I just let Qualifying play out but as I was watching him play in qualifying, I thought it was going to be hard to keep him out of the lineup. He usually doesn’t beat himself.”

West Virginia will compete in just three tournaments during the fall portion of their schedule. Eight tournaments are slated for the spring season. The Mountaineer Invitational at Pete Dye Golf Club has been moved from October to April.

“That time of year, we end up with a lot more daylight. We ended up being able to play close to 8:30, whereas in the fall you need to be done by 6:45 at the latest. That was one reason. Also the weather here in August, September, October, even in November is amazing. So I thought, why would we want to be gone most of the fall when the weather is awesome here? We can really get a lot of practice in and create our culture and our routine.

“We added a tournament in January and our tournament in April. So it is a little more spread out. I thought last year we played a little too much too quickly.”