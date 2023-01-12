Shady Spring Tigers Volleyball team to be recognized at upcoming commission meeting

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Commission has announced the planned agenda for its upcoming regular session meeting, which is set to take place on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 10:00 AM

Among the Docket of agenda items planned for discussion on Tuesday will be the new business of recognizing the Shady Spring Volleyball team as 2022 State Runners Up, consideration of an Intergovernmental agreement between Raleigh County and the City of Beckley, and more.

The full agenda as released by County Administrator Jay Quesenberry can be seen below.

​Call to Order

​Roll Call ​Invocation- ​Pledge of Allegiance ​New Business

5.1 Exonerations

​5.2 Budget Revisions

​5.3 ​New Employee Day Report Center – Rodney Sorrell Case Manager

​5.3 Proclamation recognizing the Shady Spring Tigers Volleyball Team Runners up in the 2022 WV State Volleyball Championship Tournament Class AAA

​5.4 Consideration of application and resolution for the Clear Fork Rail Trail Project

​5.5 Consideration of application and resolution for the Ellison Road Water Extension Project

​5.6 Motion for Region One to apply for funding to USEDA application for Ellison Ridge Water Project

​5.7 ​Consideration of Intergovernmental agreement between the City of Beckley, The Raleigh County ​Commission, and The Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority

​5.8 Consideration of wifi upgrade at the Judicial Annex for an additional $3992.11. Total project cost: $7718.17

​5.9​ Approval of Fiscal Year 2022 WV Homeland Security Grant for $20,000.00 for the Stop the Bleed Program

​5.10 Monthly COSAP Report from the Day Reporting Center

5.11 Approve revised 2023 Board of Review and Equalization

​Public Participation ​Approval of Minutes, Vacation Orders and Final Settlements​​​​ ​Reports of Officers and Committees ​Bills, Communications and Appointments

​10.1 Appointment of Shelby Linville to the Raleigh County Building Code Appeals Board: Expires 1/17/2028​

Receipts and Disbursements

12.​Adjournment

The next regularly scheduled Raleigh County Commission meeting will be held Tuesday, February 3, 2023 at 10:00am in the Raleigh County Commission Chamber, 116 1⁄2 N. Heber Street

Additional LOOTPRESS coverage for Raleigh County can be found here.