Shady Spring takes eight-team match at Pipestem

Shady Spring 117, Greenbrier East 124, Summers County 127, Charleston Catholic 133, Oak Hill 141, James Monroe 141, Bluefield 146, Liberty 167

PIPESTEM – The golf match Wednesday at Pipestem Resort was a mirror image of Monday’s Coalfield Conference Golf Tournament.

Shady Spring, Greenbrier East and Summers County each won their division Monday at Glade Springs and finished as the top-three teams respectively.

Wednesday it was the same result with Shady besting East by seven strokes and the Tigers were 10 strokes better than the Bobcats.

Shady Spring senior standout Tanner Vest was the low medalist Monday and Vest duplicated that feat Wednesday shooting an even-par 36.

Zach Smith added a solid round of 40 for the Tigers, while teammates Tyler Beard and Cooper Ward each shot 41.

Isaac Cantrell led the Spartans with 39 and Arod Lemons added a 41. Jake Honaker and Tristan Van Buren both had a 44 for East.

Sean Cooper shot 40 to lead the Bobcats. Xavier Honaker added a 42, while Brian Cooper shot 45 and Marshall Legg had a 50.

Low Medalist: Tanner Vest, Shady Spring, 36

SS: Vest 36, Zach Smith 40, Tyler Beard 41, Cooper Ward 41

GE: Isaac Cantrell 39, Arod Lemons 41, Jake Honaker 44, Tristan Van Buren 44

SC: Sean Cooper 40, Xavier Honaker 42, Brian Cooper 45, Marshall Legg 50

CC: Will Gruse 42, Ben Carew 45, Conner Mayhorn 46, Max Wilcox 47

OH: Ian Maynor 44, Tyler Scott 48, Dustin Harrison 49. Max Lopez 59

JM: Bannon Goodman 47, Evan Hunter 47, Caleb Long 47, Bryceson Whitt 71

B: Camden Deeb 41, Anthony Buzzo 51, Trentin Swagger 54, Dawson Diffenbach 60

L: Landon Hall 45, Carson Turner 61, Maggie Asbury 61