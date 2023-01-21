SGTC GOAL Selection Committee Meets – Americus Times-Recorder

SGTC GOAL Selection Committee Meets Published 6:53 pm Friday, January 20, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The committee to select South Georgia Technical College’s candidate for the Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) met recently on the campus of SGTC in Americus. The committee Interviewed three Finalists for the Honor and chose a Winner to be announced Wednesday, January 25th during the GOAL Luncheon at the John M. Pope Industrial Technology Center.

The selection committee members are Amber Batchelor, President of the Sumter County Chamber of Commerce; Rev. Michael Coley, member of the SGTC Board of Directors; Dr. Marnie Dutcher, Principal of Sumter County High School; Walter Knighton, Superintendent of Sumter County Schools; and Richard McCorkle, Executive Director of Chattahoochee-Flint RESA.

Finalists for the SGTC GOAL award are Tredarrion Colbert of Americus, Barbering; Kristy Tyus of Ellaville, Medical Assisting; and John Welch of Ellaville, Criminal Justice. These students were nominated by their instructors and chosen as Finalists by a panel of SGTC staff and administrators.

The objective of the GOAL program is to recognize and reward Excellence among the more than 37,000 students attending the Colleges of the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG). GOAL, which is now in its 51st yearSt year, was the first nationwide program in the nation to honor outstanding students in technical education.