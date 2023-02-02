SG Wannabe To Hold First Concert in 7 Years

Mark your calendars! SG Wannabe is scheduled to hold a Solo concert this April!

The second-generation K-Pop group, SG Wannabe is returning as a complete group. On April 1st and 2nd, SG Wannabe will hold a Solo concert ‘Our Song’ at SK Handball Stadium in Olympic Park, Seoul and meet fans.

This is the first Solo concert for SG Wannabe since the national tour, Our Days, in 2016. Over the last seven years members, Kim Yong-joon, Kim Jin-ho, and Lee Seok-hoon have been active as Solo artists, so an explosive response to this news is pouring in.

Through the upcoming Solo concert, SG Wannabe is expected to showcase a number of famous songs that cross various genres, as well as fully demonstrate their long-accumulated skills and singing skills, and will completely delight the audience with a more Fantastic stage than ever before .

SG Wannabe debuted in 2004 with their first album WANNA BE+releasing hit after hit since including “Timeless,” “I was really good at loving you,” “As I lived,” “Crime and Punishment,” “Crazy.,” “My Person,” “Arirang’, “A Midsummer Day’s Dream,” and “La La La.” As a result, the group has been loved for a long time by fans and is often referred to as the ‘legendary vocal group’ representing Korea.

In particular, in 2021, SG Wannabe appeared on the MBC entertainment program What do you do when you play?, stimulating the nostalgia of viewers and causing a craze for reverse running on various music charts, while a medium tempo ballad through the single “You’re a Good Person” was released thanks to its hot popularity. It has once again proven its Mighty power worthy of a master of music.

In addition, the three members have been active in various fields such as musicals, radio, and entertainment, and have continued musical activities such as albums and performances. Leader Kim Yong-joon held a Solo concert titled, Firstin October last year, Lee Seok-hoon held a Huh last December, and Kim Jin-ho held a Listening Photo Exhibition in the same month to communicate with fans.

SG Wannabe’s Solo concert Our Songannouncing the return of the music industry legend, will be held on April 1st and 2nd at the Olympic Park SK Handball Stadium in Seoul.

Source: JTBC News

Image Credit: SG Wannabe



