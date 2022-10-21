SFCC Roadrunners Men’s Basketball Preview

The State Fair Community College (SFCC) Roadrunners have been busy preparing for the upcoming basketball season.

Roadrunner fans may want to pick up a roster at the game, as the Roadrunners will feature 10 new players.

“We should be able to get up-and-down the floor,” said Roadrunners Head Coach Matt Brown. “I think we can really pressure the ball this year more with our guards. We are still trying to learn our strengths and weaknesses with so many new players. Our team Chemistry has been good so far. These kids come to practice every day and want to listen and learn, which is important. They also give good effort. We just have to shore up some things. They really like each other, which I think is really important.”

Coach Brown has been pleased with how practices have gone so far.

“This is a fun group to coach,” said Brown. “I think they are learning how hard they have to play every day. It is hard to do every day in practice for two hours. But if we can do that, it will show in games.”

Coach Brown believes that Elijah Bernstein is one of the leaders for this year’s team. Jules Bikoy will also be counted on to provide leadership for the team. Dalton Gayman will be another important part of the team, along with Tazir Smith.

SFCC will face another tough schedule this season in and out of Region 16.

The Roadrunners will open the season at 7:30 pm on Wednesday, Nov. 2 when they take on Missouri Baptist University Junior Varsity. SFCC will host the traditional McDonald’s Classic on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4-5. Tipoff for both nights is 7:30 pm The Roadrunners will also host the SFCC Classic on November 18-19, tipoff is 7 pm both nights.

The Roadrunners will open Region 16 play on Wednesday, December 7 at Three Rivers Community College. SFCC will close out the 2022 portion of the schedule at home on Saturday, Dec. 10 against Missouri State University-West Plains. After the holiday break, SFCC will return to action on Jan. 7 at home against SEMO Prep. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 pm SFCC will close out the regular season schedule at home against Mineral Area College on Saturday, Feb. 25. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm

“The Region will be a battle like always,” said Brown. “We’re going to have to play everybody three times in the regular season once again this year.”

Coach Brown has some goals that he would like to see his team accomplish this season.

“Our goal for this year is to take everything one day at a time,” said Brown. “We are still learning about each other. Our Region will be excellent as always. The coaching staff has really enjoyed coaching this group and I’m looking forward to continuing to improve throughout the preseason and see what the season brings for our team.”

–David Rohrbach, SFCC Athletics