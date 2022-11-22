SF police to increase patrols of Palace of Fine Arts after wedding photographer robbery

After a video surfaced of a brutal daylight robbery of a wedding photographer at the Palace of Fine Arts, District Two Supervisor Catherine Stefani said she secured additional police patrols for the Palace grounds and the Chestnut Street commercial district.

In an announcement released Tuesday, Stefani said she had worked out a deal with the San Francisco Police Department to increase patrols of these busy areas by uniformed officers from five days a week to seven.

Stefani also announced a separate program to increase patrols on the Chestnut, Union and Fillmore Street Merchant strips by SFPD Community Ambassadors. That increase in security will be funded by $300,000 in Leftover budget funds for 2022 that are distributed at the discretion of the Board of Supervisors.

“My No.1 priority as the District Two Supervisor is to keep residents and visitors safe, and to make sure that small businesses can thrive,” Stefani said in a statement.

“Every day I hear from San Franciscans who are concerned about crime in our city, and I take this issue extremely seriously.”

Police spokespersons did not immediately respond to an inquiry as to the status of the Nov. 9 robbery investigation, or questions as to how many officers will be detailed to the Marina, and how the increased police presence will be paid for.

The action follows an incident on Nov. 9 when two men wearing masks and brandishing guns approached a wedding photographer at work on the lawn. As the bride looked on and the video camera rolled, the photographer resisted and was dragged around by camera straps. After a struggle, the Thieves took the bag and hustled to a getaway car waiting on Baker Street.

“The SFPD is aware of recent high-profile robberies in the Marina and other popular city destinations,” said police chief Bill Scott in a statement.

“The public can expect to see an increased police presence in and around the Palace of Fine Arts, Fillmore, Pacific Heights, Union Street and other high-traffic and heavily populated residential areas, tourist destinations and business corridors,” he said.

Sam Whiting (he/him) is a San Francisco Chronicle staff writer. Email: [email protected] Twitter: @SamWhitingSF