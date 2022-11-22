SF police to increase patrols of Palace of Fine Arts after wedding photographer robbery
After a video surfaced of a brutal daylight robbery of a wedding photographer at the Palace of Fine Arts, District Two Supervisor Catherine Stefani said she secured additional police patrols for the Palace grounds and the Chestnut Street commercial district.
In an announcement released Tuesday, Stefani said she had worked out a deal with the San Francisco Police Department to increase patrols of these busy areas by uniformed officers from five days a week to seven.