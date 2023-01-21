SF International Arts Festival announces its first full schedule in three years

The San Francisco International Arts Festival, the annual Multidisciplinary Celebration of dance, music, theater and literature, has announced its first full two-week season since before the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers announced Friday, Jan. 20.

The program, scheduled for June 8-18, celebrates the 20th anniversary of the festival, and marks the first time it has focused primarily on the work of Bay Area artists.

Under the title “In Diaspora: ID for the New Majority,” the multi-pronged lineup plans to explore the changing demographics of the US, with particular focus on the work of Black, Asian, Filipino American and Latinx artists.

“Usually it takes me about 18 months after seeing international artists to bring them here for the festival,” Director Andrew Wood told The Chronicle. “But of course, two years ago I wasn’t out and about.

“This festival represents a collective stepping out for the local arts community. These are the people who have been here working all along.”

Wood said the international Creators he’s spotted since being able to travel would appear in the 2024 festival.

After 15 years of presenting at the Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture, the festival plans a return to the Mission District, with events at Brava Theater and Project Artaud.

The festival was among the many arts organizations that had to cancel plans in March 2020 during the early weeks of the coronavirus outbreak. More than 50 scheduled events were called off.

In October of that year, the festival had planned a two-day series of small, outdoor events and secured a city permit. But the city revoked the permit, citing health considerations. After filing a lawsuit, the festival was able to go ahead with the event as planned.

The first week of the 2023 festival is expected to include performances by Lisa Frias, Liz Duran Boubion Ensambles Ballet Folklorico de San Francisco and the Las Almas Trio.

The Bons Tempos Theater Company, based in Marin, is scheduled to present the West Coast Premiere of “Qaddafi’s Cook,” featuring Actors Alvaro Flores and Adrián Paredes.

The second week features Juneteenth Celebrations with Gamal Chasten, Diamana Coura West African Dance Company and the Oakland ensemble Put Ur Play On.

Tickets are $20-$30 and available by calling 415-399-9554 or visiting www.sfiaf.org.







